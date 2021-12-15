SI99 Hoops: Breaking Down the Top Five Wings

Now that we’ve officially launched the SI99 Hoops rankings for 2022, we’ve begun to take a deeper dive into the prospects at each position.

Today we analyze the wings who use their versatility to dominate on both ends of the floor.

1. Brandon Miller, Cane Ridge (Antioch, Tenn.)

College: Alabama

What Makes Him Special: Miller is a three-level scorer with the ability to guard multiple positions, giving Nate Oats the luxury of moving Miller around to play multiple positions with multiple lineups, much like he did with Herbert Jones, the reigning SEC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

Miller pumped in 23.3 points, including 47% from the three-point line, 8.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.6 blocks and 2.3 steals last season for Cane Ridge.

2. Chris Livingston, Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.)

College: Kentucky

What Makes Him Special: Livingston has all of the physical tools, and his versatile skill set makes him a matchup problem on the perimeter. Livingston can guard multiple positions and is productive getting downhill as well as on knocking down perimeter jump shots. Livingston had a productive summer on the adidas 3SSB circuit, averaging 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists a game for We All Can Go (WACG) All Stars.

3. Julian Phillips, Link Prep (Branson, Mo.)

College: LSU

What Makes Him Special: Phillips thrives as a versatile playmaker who uses his versatile keeps the defense off balance with his shooting stroke from the perimeter and the mid-range. Phillips’ length and high basketball IQ makes him a matchup problem and versatile defender, capable of impacting the game in multiple areas. This summer he averaged 19.6 points a game for the Upward Stars (S.C.) in the adidas 3SSB.

4. Mark Mitchell, Sunrise Christian (Wichita, Kan.)

College: Duke

What Makes Him Special: Mitchell thrives as a combo forward capable of dominating offensively in a variety of different ways and defending multiple positions. Mitchell is adept at using his 6’8” frame to exploit matchups and is the type of player that Jon Scheyer will slot in multiple positions with multiple lineups. Last season at Bishop Miege, Mitchell averaged 18 points and six rebounds en route to capturing a state title.

5. Dillon Mitchell, Montverde (Fla.) Academy

College: Texas

What Makes Him Special: Mitchell is long, wiry and bouncy with one of the best high wire acts in the class. An elite rebounder and skilled playmaker, Mitchell thrives in transition and is adept at making the right reads. He has great feel and competes with a high motor on both ends of the floor. Last season, Mitchell averaged 17.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.5 assists a game at Bishop McLaughlin Catholic (Springdale, Fla.).