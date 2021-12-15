Kraft is offering to pay $20 to Americans who are unable to make homemade holiday cheesecakes this year due to the cream cheese shortage

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more One of the great things about ice cream is that you can enjoy it all year round. It’s a versatile treat. Sure, it might hit different during those hot summer days, but there’s something to be said about downing a pint of your favorite ice cream during the frigid winter months as well. With that said, if you’re a winter ice cream connoisseur like myself, there’s a new ice cream recall you’ll want to pay attention to. Earlier this week, the FDA announced a...

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO