ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'Hawkeye' reveals what happened to Yelena since 'Black Widow' and it's heartbreaking

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TyM6T_0dNaEzVO00
Yelena turning to dust in episode five of "Hawkeye." Disney / Marvel Studios
  • WARNING: Spoilers ahead for "Hawkeye."
  • Yelena (Florence Pugh) was on her mission to save brainwashed Widow spies when she turned into dust.
  • Yelena's death in the Blip means she never gets to see her sister again after "Black Widow."

"Hawkeye" episode five opens with a heartbreaking scene that explains where Yelena (Florence Pugh) has been since "Black Widow."

Yelena was introduced in "Black Widow," which was set directly after "Captain America: Civil War," as part of Black Widow's (Scarlett Johansson) secret adopted family. In the movie, Black Widow brings her family together again to take down their former leader Dreyfus (Ray Winstone). Dreyfus had brainwashed Yelena and other female spies called the Widows.

At the end of the movie, all of Black Widow's family are still alive, which left audiences wondering why they haven't seen them yet in the MCU. In particular, Yelena ended the movie on a mission to free the other brainwashed Widows.

However, in the post-credit scene for "Black Widow," set after "Avengers: Endgame" Yelena was now working for a mysterious figure called Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (aka Val), played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

"Hawkeye" episode five reveals where Yelena has been all this time. In the scene, set at the same time as "Avengers: Infinity War," Yelena is talking to two Widows she saved and mentions that she wants to make a "good life" for herself and the other Widows joke about Yelena being able to reunite with her sister in New York and live a "'Sex and the City' fantasy."

However, this hopeful conversation is cut short after Yelena goes to the bathroom to wash her face and turns to dust during the Blip, when Thanos wiped out half of all living life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43byl8_0dNaEzVO00
Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Yelena (Florence Pugh) in "Black Widow." Marvel Studios

After returning, Yelena says that she needs to find Natasha (Romanoff), the real name of Black Widow. This was heartbreaking to fans who knew that Black Widow sacrificed her life in Vormir in order to bring Yelena and half of the universe back.

This especially hurts when one remembers how much Yelena talked about having a real family in "Black Widow" and the fact that the two sisters only just reunited for the first time after many years and now Yelena missed the chance to ever see Black Widow again.

This scene also justifies Black Widow's sacrifice in "Avengers Endgame" further, which was a controversial moment. Many defendants of the Vormir scene, including "Hawkeye" director Rhys Thomas, said that Black Widow should have been the one to sacrifice herself over Hawkeye because Hawkeye had a family to go back to that he lost in the Blip.

However, it is likely Black Widow was also doing it to save her own family, Yelena, who she probably looked for during the Blip and assumed was also killed by Thanos.

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Marvel Star Threatens Disney to “Recast” Him If They Don’t Accommodate His Rule

When it comes to recasting anyone in the MCU, the topic is often very touchy as Marvel fans tend to fall in love with certain characters. Recently, the most recasting that we have seen was through Disney+’s animated series What If…? As not all of the original Marvel actors were able to reprise their voice in the show, such as Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) or Tom Holland (Spider-Man), they had to be recast for the series.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Scarlett Johansson Leaves Chris Evans Hanging, Leaves New Movie

Marvel legends Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are known globally as their Avenger counterparts, and the two were set to star together in an upcoming Apple movie. Now, however, this reuniting will have to wait. Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) were set to reunite in Apple’s...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Ray Winstone
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Julia Louis Dreyfus
geekositymag.com

Black Widow To Appear In Next Hawkeye Episode

Written By Mikey Sutton • Editor-in-Chief • Owner. Black Widow appears on the next episode of Disney Plus’ Hawkeye next week. After a Kingpin tease, Black Widow delivers her sting. Of course, this isn’t the original Black Widow. Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff died in Avengers: Endgame. Rather, this is her...
TV SERIES
thenerdstash.com

Hawkeye Show Makes Black Widow Connection

The Hawkeye show has been streaming on Disney+ since right before Thanksgiving. Starting with a two-episode premiere, it has plenty of action and holiday-themed cheer. As the final show to premiere this year on Disney+, Hawkeye had a lot to live up to. Especially with so many Marvel projects winning awards at the People’s Choice Awards last night. So far, Hawkeye has done a good job delving into MCU plot points, past, and future. His past as Ronin is explored, and a mysterious watch from the Avengers Compound is in the mix. In the most recent Hawkeye episode, there was even a connection to the Black Widow movie. Spoilers ahead for the most recent episode and Black Widow.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Black Widow's Florence Pugh Breaks Silence on Hawkeye Return

Hawkeye is moving right along. As of this writing, two-thirds of the show's six episodes have already been released, and the latest offering may have been the series' biggest episode yet. Despite reports of her involvement months ahead of time, this week's episode of the Marvel show surprised fans with the highly anticipated return of Yelena Belova, the assassin played by Florence Pugh during the events of Black Widow.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Black Widow’s Scarlett Johansson Teases Her Mysterious Marvel Project

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth franchise, but it had relatively humble beginnings. Actress Scarlett Johansson has been playing Black Widow since back in Phase One, recently ending in her first solo movie. Johansson is attached to work on a mysterious Marvel movie outside of playing Natasha, and she recently teased what it’s like working with the studio.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Widows#Blip#Mcu
epicstream.com

Hawkeye Writers Didn't Know About Yelena's Black Widow Post-Credits Scene

The Hawkeye writers only learned about Yelena's new mission after Black Widow was released!. If you watched Black Widow, there is little doubt that you were excited about the post-credits scene where Yelena Belova is given a new target by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Naturally, it also had fans convinced that Yelena will turn up in Hawkeye to go after Clint Barton. However, it looks like a few important people didn't know about the scene. It has just been revealed that the Hawkeye writers had no idea about Yelena's teased connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe show.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Hawkeye's Hailee Steinfeld Talks Kingpin Reveal, Kate's 'Incredible' Banter With Yelena

With just one episode of Hawkeye left, plenty of questions loom as Kate and Clint suit up for their biggest battle yet. For starters, what is Clint’s connection to the “big guy” we now know to be Kingpin (played by Marvel’s Daredevil‘s Vincent D’Onofrio)? Plus, what’s up with that Avengers watch? Is Jack being framed? And when is Yelena getting her own spinoff? “There’s a lot of loose ends to tie up,” Steinfeld tells TVLine. “There’s a lot of things yet to be revealed. The stakes couldn’t be higher.” Wednesday’s penultimate episode may have been a game changer for Kate. As we...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Hawkeye's Fra Fee Talks Kazi and Maya's 'Familial Bond,' Yelena's Arrival

Four episodes into Hawkeye and we still know little about Kazi, a longtime member of the Tracksuit Mafia. According to Fra Fee, who plays the “hot guy” (as Kate put it), the high-ranking criminal is much more than meets the eye. “I don’t think he’s an inherently evil person,” Fee tells TVLine. “If there’s no need for bloodshed, I reckon he would decide against it.” What we also know is that Kazi is Maya’s trusted confidant and often serves as her voice of reason. The pair have known each other since childhood, meaning their relationship runs deep. (Fee confirms that young Maya...
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Hawkeye Has Finally Paid Off That Black Widow Post Credits Scene

Earlier this year, the intensely delayed Black Widow solo movie hit Disney+. It was set predominantly in the past, between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, for good reason, considering Black Widow's death in Avengers: Endgame--but there was one notable exception. In the post-credits scene, we were treated to an ominous flashforward back to the present day where Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova was revealed to be in league with the recently introduced Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine, played by Julia Louis Dreyfus.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
theplaylist.net

“Hawkeye” Teaser: Clint Barton Will Need More Trick Arrows To Deal With A Black Widow Hunting Him

**Spoilers for the most recent episode of “Hawkeye,” which is now on Disney+**. Typically, we don’t really like to talk about spoilers so soon after something is released, but you can’t help it when Marvel Studios is out there showcasing the surprise guest star from yesterday’s “Hawkeye” episode all over the new teaser for the series. Plus, let’s be honest, it was already widely known Florence Pugh was going to eventually show up to kill Clint Barton, as it was not only teased in the end-credits of “Black Widow,” but it was also revealed she was part of the cast during the production of the series.
TV SERIES
thecurrent-online.com

Hawkeye: New Character To Enter Episode 4! Black Widow Returns!

New details have emerged about the Hawkeye series on Disney+. This time, a new character will be added to episode 4. Hawkeye contains several elements that add toppings to the series. So in episode 4, expect the arrival of an essential new character. Another Marvel Success At Disney+. The streaming...
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

New "Enemies" Trailer for Marvel's HAWKEYE Reveals More of Yelena Belova's Role in the Series

This latest trailer for the upcoming episodes of Marvel’s Hawkeye series offers more footage and insight on Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova and her role in the story. The character was introduced in the last episode of the series, and she is on a mission to kill Hawkeye because she believes he killed Natasha. She makes her intention clear in this new trailer.
TV SERIES
IGN

Hawkeye Is Giving Black Widow the Eulogy She Deserved

This post contains spoilers for Hawkeye. When Tony Stark finally learned what it meant to lay down on the proverbial wire and make the sacrifice play, it was met with much fanfare. The world was suddenly ablaze with murals and in memoriams for the man who saved it. But that’s not the full story, is it?
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

217K+
Followers
19K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy