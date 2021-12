Sony PlayStation is launching an expanded online subscription service, according to a new report by Jason Schreier at Bloomberg. Currently under the development name “Spartacus,” the new service will combine the multiplayer online service PlayStation Plus and the service for streaming and downloading older games, PlayStation Now. According to documents obtained by Bloomberg, the service will retain the PlayStation Plus branding and be split into three tiers—one with current PlayStation Plus benefits; another with a catalog of PS4 and PS5 games; and a final tier with “extended demos, game streaming and a library of classic PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP games.”

