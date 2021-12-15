ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan's Island, SC

Marines, Sullivan’s Island PD delivering bicycles for Toys for Tots

By Dianté Gibbs
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EWwsj_0dNaDn7h00

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Sullivan’s Island Police Department is planning to give away over 200 bicycles with help from the Marines on Monday morning.

Officials say that since Thanksgiving, the Sullivan’s Island Police Department has collected bicycles for the Toys for Tots initiative. The department set a goal of 200 bicycles but officers collected over that number thanks to contributions from residents and employees.

On Monday, the Marines will meet at Town Hall to deliver the bicycles. Hayes Moving and Storage is providing a truck to assist with the deliveries at no charge.

Town residents are planning to lend a helping hand in loading the trucks and offering light refreshments.

Trident Medical Center’s open-heart surgery program ranks in top 10% across US, Canada Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Town of Summerville celebrates 174th birthday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — “The Flower Town in the Pines” turned 174 years old Friday, and the Summerville Preservation Society held an open house to celebrate the town’s special day. “We enjoy living here because it’s such a wonderful place,” Summerville Preservation Society member Heyward Hutson said. The Old Town Hall was the site of […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Watch: Santa visits Trident Medical Center via helicopter

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Santa ditched his sleigh for a helicopter on Friday when he visited team members at Trident Medical Center. Trident said that he wanted to make a pre-Christmas visit and thank staff for their tireless efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. He visited different departments, reminding staff that the work they do […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Mount Pleasant PD, Fire hosts bicycle safety class

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) along with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department (MPFD) hosted a bicycle safety class to teach children and parents bicycle riding safety. The bicycle safety class brought children and their parents together to participate while encouraging family bonding while practicing bicycle safety. Officials say that […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sullivan's Island, SC
Sullivan's Island, SC
Government
WCBD Count on 2

Residents near Bogard and Coming intersection concerned about traffic safety

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The intersection of Bogard Street and Coming Street in downtown Charleston is being described as a “racetrack.” Neighbors in Cannonborough-Elliotborough say that cars are travelling over the speed limit through the intersection and want traffic calming measures put in place. “It’s a pretty crazy intersection,” said James London, the owner of Chubby […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marines#Toys For Tots#The Toys#Weather#Vehicles#Island Police Department#Trident Medical Center#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

Crews respond to RV/shed fire near Awendaw

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are working to extinguish a fire that burned an RV/shed near Awendaw Friday afternoon. Officials with Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to a location on Richard Main Drive off Sewee Road where an RV and shed were burning. Crews said there were heavy flames when they arrived, but the bulk […]
AWENDAW, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Drive-thru food distribution happening Thursday in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Two local organizations will partner up to host a drive-thru food distribution this Thursday in Summerville. Redeemed Christian Church of God Summerville and South Eastern Chapter of National Action Network will partner to host a drive-thru food distribution Thursday from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at 1246 Bacons Bridge Rd. in […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

Burglary at hardware store prompts owner to take action

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Many local businesses have been victims of theft recently, and after West Ashley Hardware was broken into early Wednesday morning, the owner of the store is finally saying he’s had enough. West Ashley Hardware owner Waylon Cain says he’s upset after a recent break-in at his store. “I think I speak […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Summerville student organizes donation of ‘SynFrogs’ to replace real frogs for classroom dissections

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A student at Rollings Middle School on Thursday donated a set of hyper-realistic frog models to be used for classroom dissections. SynFrogs are made by SynDaver, which produces “hyper-realistic synthetic human and animal surgical trainers.” The reusable models have lifelike forms and are filled with replica organs as well as a […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
740K+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy