Marines, Sullivan’s Island PD delivering bicycles for Toys for Tots

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Sullivan’s Island Police Department is planning to give away over 200 bicycles with help from the Marines on Monday morning.

Officials say that since Thanksgiving, the Sullivan’s Island Police Department has collected bicycles for the Toys for Tots initiative. The department set a goal of 200 bicycles but officers collected over that number thanks to contributions from residents and employees.

On Monday, the Marines will meet at Town Hall to deliver the bicycles. Hayes Moving and Storage is providing a truck to assist with the deliveries at no charge.

Town residents are planning to lend a helping hand in loading the trucks and offering light refreshments.

