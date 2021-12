BTS simultaneously graced the covers of both 'Vogue Korea' and 'GQ Korea,' wearing the 'Louis Vuitton' spring/summer 2022 collection for the January New Year issue. This was the result of the first-ever collaboration between the two highly reputable magazines, leading to the publication of this special edition issue. The issue would consist of a group cover and individual covers for all seven members. Pre-orders for the issue are ongoing, and Jimin's individual cover has topped the best-seller charts on three different online platforms in South Korea and also became the only individual cover to earn the 'popular' label on Yahoo Japan official online store for its high sales figures.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO