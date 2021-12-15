TR knocks off Riverside boys

EXETER – Through three quarters, the Nebraska Lutheran Knights saw their undefeated season hanging in the balance at Exeter-Milligan in Thursday night’s Crossroads Conference matchup. Junior Trey Richert buried half of his six 3-pointers in the third quarter to help Nebraska Lutheran hold on to a 35-31 lead, but the game looked like it was going to go down to the wire.

EXETER, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO