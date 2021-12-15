TR knocks off Riverside boys

Anything can happen during any game, but what happened during a high school football championship game on Thursday is something you’ve never witnessed before in any football game at any level. Stephenville High School ended up defeating Lyndon Baines Johnson Early College High School, 38-21, in the Texas 4A...
Temple scored enough points off turnovers to stay in the game Friday night, but it was four points that Copperas Cove netted off a pair of late steals that proved the difference in a 46-39 Lady Bulldawgs’ win in District 12-6A action at Wildcat Gym. With her team leading...
Clearly, the Garner girls’ basketball team likes to play in Fayetteville.
With a 79-52 rout of Cape Fear on Saturday in the championship game of the Cumberland County Holiday Classic’s Doris Howard Bracket, the Trojans won a title in the event for the second time in a row.
The Salina Central Mustangs closed the December portion of their schedule against the Andover Central Jaguars, earning a split outcome on a rare Thursday night of high school hoops. GIRLS: Salina Central 70, Andover Central 51. Perhaps the most highly-anticipated matchup of the season so far pitted the #3 ranked...
Blackman's boys led wire-to-wire Friday night in a 60-37 home victory against Smyrna. "We had a good week of practice and came out with good energy early and got contributions from several different players," Blackman coach Barry Wortman said. Three Blackman players were in double figures, led by Isaiah Divens...
TATUM — Ahstin Watkins scored 15 points to help lead the Chapel Hill Bulldogs to a 43-32 win over the Marshall Mavericks on Friday in the Tatum Basketball Classic. The Bulldogs will meet the Carthage Bulldogs at noon Saturday. Watkins added six rebounds with a 3-pointers. Other contributors were...
EXETER – Through three quarters, the Nebraska Lutheran Knights saw their undefeated season hanging in the balance at Exeter-Milligan in Thursday night’s Crossroads Conference matchup. Junior Trey Richert buried half of his six 3-pointers in the third quarter to help Nebraska Lutheran hold on to a 35-31 lead, but the game looked like it was going to go down to the wire.
Lisa Marandola is thrilled to have PJ Chestnut back on the team. “PJ has been a really good surprise for us,” the head coach of the Clearview High boys’ swimming team said. “I don’t know if he told you, but he swam his freshman year. He did not swim his sophomore and junior years and just came back out as a senior.
