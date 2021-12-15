ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

aespa become fairies in 'Dreams Come True' 'SM Station' teaser images

By Germaine-Jay
allkpop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the teaser images, aespa become fairies for their 'Dreams Come True' concept. As previously reported, the SM Entertainment girl group will be covering...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
allkpop.com

aespa to release S.E.S's hit song 'Dreams Come True' as part of remastering project

Aespa will be releasing their own version of S.E.S's hit song 'Dreams Come True' as part of a remastering project!. Along with YouTube, SM has been conducting a remastering project that upscales and remasters various music videos and music sources of legendary artists produced by SM over the past 20 years, into a version that is suitable to be streamed on digital platforms today. In particular, these remastered songs have been released through SM STATION.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

NCT 2021 reveal free-spirited 'Beautiful' MV

NCT 2021 have dropped their music video for "Beautiful". In the MV, the NCT unit have a free-spirited time as they sing and dance together under the snow. "Beautiful" has a message of hope and positivity, and it's from NCT 2021's third album 'Universe'. The pop ballad song is composed by Yoo Han Jin and Yoo Young Jin, and NCT members Johnny, Taeyong, Mark, Hendery, and Jeno participated in writing the rap lyrics.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

WINNER's Song Min Ho drops 'Love in Da Car' special MV

WINNER's Song Min Ho has dropped his special music video for "Love in Da Car". In the MV, Song Min Ho is in a futuristic, punk world as he performs on top of his car. "Love in Da Car" is a track from his solo third full album 'To Infinity', which featured "TANG!♡" as the title song.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boa
Game Informer Online

Dreams Do Come True: A New Look At Somerville

Jumpship, the development studio working on Somerville, was formed in 2017, and it has some big names behind it. According to The Game Awards host, Geoff Keighley, two years later, in 2019, one developer shared his dream of seeing the studio's debut project on the show's big stage. That was a wish Keighley seemed happy to grant at tonight's ceremony as he introduced a new trailer for Somerville.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairies#Sm Station#Kst#Aespa#Sm Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Shades Nick Cannon For Not Marrying The Mothers Of His Other Children — Watch

Mariah Carey had quite the shady response about her ex Nick Cannon when an interviewer brought up the five children that Nick has with three other women. Nobody is off limits to Mariah Carey‘s shade — not even her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. Mariah, 52, had her latest epic shade moment during an interview with Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming Christmas plans, when host Kevin Frazier broached the subject of Nick’s five children that he shares with three different women, in addition to his and Mariah’s 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. “So let me ask you this: will any of their stepbrothers or stepsisters enjoy Christmas your way?” Kevin said to Mariah. “Because it’s a special way.” But Mariah didn’t give an exact answer, and instead harped on the fact that Kevin used the term “step” when referring to Monroe and Moroccan’s relations to Nick’s other kids.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey's Wardrobe Is So Sexy, Even Her Sweater Dress Has Cutouts

Lori Harvey isn't allowing any time for us to catch up. Amid a breakout year that brought the launch of her skin-care line and romance with Michael B. Jordan, the model has been turning out look after look, and just days after wearing a crystal-covered gown at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, Lori attended a holiday launch party wearing a notably sexy take on the turtleneck.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Essence

Mahershala Ali Says Reuniting With Naomie Harris For 'Swan Song' Was 'A Dream Come True'

The actors who play husband and wife in the upcoming Apple TV+ movie also starred in Barry Jenkins' film 'Moonlight' together in 2016. In the upcoming Apple TV+ movie Swan Song, audiences will see Mahershala Ali like they never have before. Starring as Cameron Turner, a husband and father who is diagnosed with a terminal illness, the fantasy drama delves into the realm of artificial intelligence with Ali, at times, portraying a duplicate of himself on screen.
MOVIES
Talking With Tami

First Look: Marriage Bootcamp Hip Hop Edition With K. Michelle, Rich Dollaz & More

Four new hip hop couples will be pulling up on an all-new season of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition,” set to premiere in March 2022 on WE tv. This season, Hip Hop superstar K. MICHELLE (Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta) and KASTAN, RICH DOLLAZ and MARIAHLYNN, (Love & Hip Hop: New York) LYRICA and A1, (Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood) and GANGSTA BOO (Three 6 Mafia) and EMMET head to Marriage Boot Camp to face the music. See the trailer inside…
HIP HOP
urbanbellemag.com

Lyrica Anderson & K. Michelle Nearly Come to Blows on ‘Marriage Boot Camp’

Lyrica Anderson clashed with K. Michelle amid her marriage problems with A1 Bentley. “Love And Hip Hop Hollywood” star Lyrica Anderson has been very open about the ups and downs of her marriage. In fact, she wasn’t so sure that she could work things out with A1 Bentley. Lyrica said A1 cheated on her. She felt really disrespected. And when they tried to talk things out, their conversations went nowhere. Things were so contentious and even their mothers had a hard time getting along. Things only got worse after K. Michelle accused Lyrica of trying to hook up with Safaree Samuels. Lyrica denied this. The two women nearly came to blows, too. Plus, A1 tried to run up on Safaree.
RELATIONSHIPS
People

R&B Singer Tank on Making Music Amid Losing His Hearing: 'I Do Have Vertigo Pretty Much Every Day'

R&B singer Tank may have announced his retirement from music, but he's not letting health complications get in the way of his final act. The "Maybe I Deserve" hitmaker revealed this news earlier in the year after explaining that he is going deaf in his right ear and losing his hearing in the other in an Instagram video; he was also diagnosed with an "extreme case of vertigo."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy