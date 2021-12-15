UP10TION drop 'Novella' 10th mini album track list

Mama said there’d be decades like this. After the global difficulties that affected pretty much every part of every life in 2020, was 2021 a year of triumph, of progress, of outside? Sorta, maybe and sometimes. Really, it was a year of two steps forward, one-and-a-half steps back, where each advancement was conditional and where every celebration was at least partly premature. Still, after a year of bread-baking, livestreams and despair, most of us took the jump to outdoor dining, vaccinated-only live music and continual mild paranoia in relatively good spirits — a welcome light at the end of the tunnel, even if the actual end of the tunnel was still a ways off.

