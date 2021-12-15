ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

UP10TION drop 'Novella' 10th mini album track list

By Germaine-Jay
allkpop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUP10TION have dropped the track list for their upcoming mini album 'Novella'. The track...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
allkpop.com

MONSTA X tease upcoming English track 'Better' from 'The Dreaming' album

MONSTA X have dropped a teaser for their upcoming English track "Better". "Better" is a track on MONSTA X's second English album 'The Dreaming', which also includes "Whispers in the Dark", "You Problem", and "Blame Me". MONSTA X's 'The Dreaming' drops on December 10 KST. Check out the teaser above,...
MUSIC
Billboard

The 50 Best Albums of 2021: Staff List

Mama said there’d be decades like this. After the global difficulties that affected pretty much every part of every life in 2020, was 2021 a year of triumph, of progress, of outside? Sorta, maybe and sometimes. Really, it was a year of two steps forward, one-and-a-half steps back, where each advancement was conditional and where every celebration was at least partly premature. Still, after a year of bread-baking, livestreams and despair, most of us took the jump to outdoor dining, vaccinated-only live music and continual mild paranoia in relatively good spirits — a welcome light at the end of the tunnel, even if the actual end of the tunnel was still a ways off.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

F.T. Island reveal track list for 8th mini album 'Lock Up'

The track list features the band's title song "Unthinkable", "Beautiful", "Obvious", "Bones", and "Set Me Free". F.T. Island's 8th mini album 'Lock Up' is set to drop on December 10 KST. Check out F.T. Island's 'Lock Up' track list below, and check out the "Unthinkable" MV teaser here if you...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

PIXY continues to tease upcoming single 'Call Me' with special acapella clip

PIXY is continuing to raise anticipation for their next single!. On December 13 KST, the rookie girl group unveiled a Christmas special acapella clip of their upcoming single "Call Me." In the clip, a vintage film-like video plays across the screen, with a sample of the song's lyrics as well as the members' vocal performance being released for the first time.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Up10tion#Novella#Mini#Flutter#Kst
allkpop.com

Kep1er's debut mini album 'First Impact' release postponed

The release of Kep1er's debut mini album 'First Impact' has been postponed. On December 8, Kep1er's first mini album 'First Impact', which was scheduled to drop on December 14, will now release on January 3, 2022. The girl group's label WAKEONE, Swing Entertainment explained,. "After one one-site staff tested positive...
MUSIC
103GBF

Goodbye June Drop Foot-Stomping Title Track ‘See Where the Night Goes’ From 2022 Album

Goodbye June have seen where plenty of nights go, and part of that experience is playing out in the video for the title track to their upcoming album See Where the Night Goes. The band just released the foot-stomping, high energy rocker as the latest single from the album of the same name, complete with a video featuring behind-the-scenes footage from their touring over the past year.
MUSIC
Soompi

UP10TION Announces January Comeback + Drops 1st Teaser For “Novella”

On December 12 at midnight KST, UP10TION officially announced that they would be making their return next month with their 10th mini album “Novella.”. The group also unveiled their first teaser for their upcoming mini album, which will be released sometime in January 2022. Are you excited for UP10TION’s...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Lucky Daye Drops Title Track For Upcoming Album "CANDYDRIP"

Two weeks ago, R&B singer Lucky Daye was nominated for two 2022 Grammy Awards. Receiving nominations for Best Traditional R&B Performance ("How Much Can A Heart Take" feat. Yebba) and Best Progressive R&B Album (Table For Two), the "Over" singer is on the cusp of transforming from an R&B up-and-comer to a cornerstone of the genre. And with the announcement of his upcoming album, CANDYDRIP, it's clear that Daye is keeping the pedal to the floor.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
MetalSucks

Napalm Death Announce New “Mini-Album,” Launch First Single

What’s the difference between a “mini-album” and an EP? I couldn’t tell you. But we’re getting new Napalm Death music, and that’s a great thing no matter what they call it. The grindcore pioneers will release a new “mini-album,” Resentment is Always Seismic –...
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

Limp Bizkit’s Wes Borland Reveals Cover Art, Track Listing For His New Album

Limp Bizkit's Wes Borland has revealed the cover art and track listing for his new project, called Christmas In The Cave Of Dagoth. The 12-song album is due out sometime before Christmas day, with Borland writing on social media it is “dropping any day now.”. Borland collaborated on Christmas...
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

UP10TION Reveals 'Novella' Comeback Timeline

UP10TION confirmed their comeback on January 3, 2022. The group just released the comeback scheduler image of their forthcoming "10th MINI ALBUM [Novella]" on their official SNS channel at midnight KST of December 14. According to the released comeback scheduler, UP10TION will release Concept Photo I, II in groups and...
MUSIC
metalinjection

NAPALM DEATH Drops New Song "Narcissus" Off Coming New Mini-Album

Napalm Death is back with a brand new mini-album titled Resentment is Always Seismic – A Final Throw Of Throes due out February 11. The mini-album features a handful of new songs, as well as covers of Slab! and Bad Brains. The band is now streaming the extremely pissed-off new single "Narcissus," which Napalm Death said is the "furious opening track" of the release.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

NCT 2021 reveal free-spirited 'Beautiful' MV

NCT 2021 have dropped their music video for "Beautiful". In the MV, the NCT unit have a free-spirited time as they sing and dance together under the snow. "Beautiful" has a message of hope and positivity, and it's from NCT 2021's third album 'Universe'. The pop ballad song is composed by Yoo Han Jin and Yoo Young Jin, and NCT members Johnny, Taeyong, Mark, Hendery, and Jeno participated in writing the rap lyrics.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul and Mirani go old school in MV for 'newtro' love song 'G999'

Moon Byul is getting ready to make her next solo comeback!. On December 13 KST, the MAMAMOO member unveiled her new song "G999," a pre-release single promoting her upcoming third mini album '6equence.'. "G999," which features rapper Mirani, is a song with a fun old-school '90s groove about an irresistible...
MUSIC
Your EDM

Black a.m Drops Sensational Grooving Track, ‘The Fault’

“The Fault,” is the final release from budding artist black a.m. The solo DJ/producer brings together a spacey feel to a house-focused style, making this track breed an extra edge. If the single finds it’s way into your go-to playlists, don’t be surprised. black a.m. isn’t like many other electronic artists out there, he’s willing to incorporate ‘unorthodox’ aspects into the standard live performance structure to bring something different to fans. He often plays live guitar during his set and releases, allowing a distinctive special feeling to shower down to listeners and leaving a lasting impression on those who cross his path.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

NCT U drop 'Universe (Let's Play Ball)' dance practice video

NCT U have dropped their dance practice video for "Universe (Let's Play Ball)". In the dance practice video, the NCT unit went over the energetic moves for their latest track in their everyday outfits. "Universe (Let's Play Ball)" is the title song of NCT's 'Universe' new studio album, and it features Doyoung, Jungwoo, Mark, Xiaojun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Yangyang, and Shotaro.
THEATER & DANCE
allkpop.com

OMEGA X print out in 'Love Me Like' teaser video

OMEGA X have dropped their teaser video for "Love Me Like". In the teaser, OMEGA X are printed one by one. "Love Me Like" is the group's second mini album dropping on January 5, 2022. Check out OMEGA X' "Love Me Like" teaser video above, and stay tuned for update...
MUSIC
popwrapped.com

Simon and the Island Drops Honest & Reflective Debut Album

Simon and the Island is the new solo project of Canadian artist Simon Ward. You may recognise him as the frontman of The Strumbellas, whose explosive single “Spirits” landed them platinum status and multiple Juno Awards. Now, taking music back to its bones, Ward’s latest music explores music in its rawest form, with simple, organic instrumentation leaving space for his beautiful, lyrical lines.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

WINNER's Song Min Ho drops 'Love in Da Car' special MV

WINNER's Song Min Ho has dropped his special music video for "Love in Da Car". In the MV, Song Min Ho is in a futuristic, punk world as he performs on top of his car. "Love in Da Car" is a track from his solo third full album 'To Infinity', which featured "TANG!♡" as the title song.
CELEBRITIES
thisis50.com

Slick Naim Drops New Album “Came For It All”

Brooklyn NY Rapper, “SLICK” Naim, who is the creator, executive producer and star of the Emmy Nominated Hit Netflix Series IT’S BRUNO!, & has directee episodes of Hit shows like: The Blacklist & 50 Cent’s series “Power has officially debuted new music! His latest project- a 12 track album that Slick executively himself entitled “Came For It All” via SLI Entertainment, LLC, Beyond The Dream Entertainment, Inc. and CubanTone Inc.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy