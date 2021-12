SHINee's Onew and Punch have dropped their live video teaser for "Way". The video teaser features the two singers as they sing their duet under falling snow. "Way" is Onew and Punch's new 'SM Station' collaboration single, and the lyrics written by Onew and popular songwriter Kim Ea Na express the feelings of looking at the stars hoping someone far away is looking at them too.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO