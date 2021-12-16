ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

‘Hamilton’ Joins Latest Broadway Covid Cancellations ‘Tina’, ‘Harry Potter And The Cursed Child’, ‘Ain’t Too Proud’, Others – Update

By Greg Evans
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=101Sn4_0dNaCUYF00

UPDATED, 5:44 PM: Broadway ’s Hamilton has canceled tonight’s performance due to breakthrough Covid cases, producers announced just before curtain.

The hit musical tweeted the cancellation announcement at 7:09 pm ET, less than an hour before the scheduled 8 pm curtain time.

Hamilton is the latest Broadway productions to cancel performances due to breakthrough Covid cases, joining Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Ain’t Too Proud . Those shows, along with Mrs. Doubtfire and Freestyle Love Supreme , missed performances this week.

Producers of Tina announced that they canceled both of today’s performances – matinee and evening – “due to a limited number of positive covid test results within the Broadway company.” Performances at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre are scheduled to return Thursday, Dec. 16.

Harry Potter producers have canceled today’s matinee performance due to breakthrough Covid cases, with tonight’s 7 p.m. performance at the Lyric Theatre set to go on as scheduled.

At the Imperial Theatre, performances of the Temptations musical Ain’t Too Proud are expected to resume with today’s matinee after last night’s cancellation due to a breakthrough Covid case.

Tickets for the shows are refundable at the point of purchase.

The latest Covid cancellations follow a string of missed performances – Wicked, Mrs. Doubtfire and Freestyle Love Supreme – to hit Broadway over the last couple of weeks. Freestyle resumed performances last night, with the first in a weeklong series of appearances by Lin-Manuel Miranda, while Doubtfire is expected to return Thursday, Dec. 16. Wicked canceled several performances earlier this month but has returned to the stage.

The producers of the shows note that the cancellations are made “out of an abundance of caution,” in keeping with Broadway’s strict vaccination and mask mandate protocols.

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

Daniel Craig ‘Macbeth’ Will Land At Broadway Theater Vacated By ‘Diana’ Musical

Next spring’s buzzy production of Macbeth starring Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga will have a larger Broadway home than previously expected, courtesy of the Princess Diana musical. Macbeth had originally been set for the approximately 943-seat Lyceum Theatre, but with the unexpected early closing of Diana, The Musical this weekend, that show’s approximately 1,095-seat Longacre Theatre will be available. Producers of Macbeth announced the venue change today. The play, with Craig as Macbeth and Negga as Lady Macbeth, begins preview performances on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, with an official opening on Thursday, April 28. Sam Gold will direct, with additional casting to...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

‘Freestyle Love Supreme’ Canceled Monday Show, Announces Lin-Manuel Miranda Appearances; ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Cancels Additional Performances – Update

UPDATE, with additional Mrs. Doubtfire cancellations Broadway’s Freestyle Love Supreme offered up some bad news-good news today, with the improvisational hip-hop revue canceling tonight’s performance due to Covid (the bad news) but revealing four previously unannounced appearances by co-creator Lin-Manuel Miranda for this week (the good news). Miranda will be appearing in the Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday shows at 7 p.m. and a Friday show at 5 p.m. Those newly added Miranda appearances at the Booth Theatre join his previously announced appearance on Monday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. This past weekend, Freestyle Love Supreme, co-created by Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Broadway Box Office Up 16% To $31M; Michael Jackson Musical ‘MJ’ Begins Previews

Broadway box office rebounded last week from the previous week’s post-Thanksgiving dive, with the fattened roster of 32 shows taking in a total of $30,533,809 for the week ending Dec. 12. The figure represents a boost of about 16% from the previous week. Total attendance was up a commensurate 14% to 240,602, with an average ticket price of $127 roughly in keeping with previous weeks. The increase also reflects the return of David Byrne’s American Utopia following a previous week of cancellations (non-Covid-related illness), as well as the post-shutdown return of Dear Evan Hansen and the arrival on Dec. 6 of MJ,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
New York Post

‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ review: Bringing the movie to Broadway was a huge mistake

Call “Nanny 911.” “Mrs. Doubtfire,” the new musical that opened Sunday night on Broadway, needs urgent assistance. Why has a movie that was never anything more than a ridiculous star vehicle for the late Robin Williams’ comedic talents been dragged onstage almost 30 years later without him? Partly as a star vehicle for Broadway favorite Rob McClure, who now plays Doubtfire, a k a Daniel.
MOVIES
Washington Post

‘West Side Story,’ now in theaters, shocked Broadway audiences in 1957

The Broadway show ran for 732 performances. The first film adaptation won 10 Academy Awards. And the fictional love story between a former gang member and the sister of a rival gang’s leader spawned more than a dozen revivals and tours. Now Jerome Robbins’s beloved musical, “West Side Story,”...
MOVIES
NY1

4 Broadway shows cancel Thursday performances due to COVID-19

NEW YORK — Five Broadway shows canceled performances on Thursday after members of their productions tested positive for COVID-19. “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” canceled its 7 p.m. show, “MJ the Musical” canceled its matinee and 8 p.m. show, "Hamilton" canceled its Thursday and Friday shows and “Mrs. Doubtfire” canceled all of its shows through Sunday, Dec. 19 after receiving positive COVID-19 test results within their companies, the four productions announced.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Broadway#Covid#The Tina Turner Musical#Freestyle Love Supreme#Producers Of Tina
cititour.com

Review: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Casts a Winning Spell

Yes, Virginia, there’s finally some real magic back on Broadway! Fear not, even in its “slimmed-down” one-part version, Jack Thorne’s “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” a continuation of J.K. Rowling’s multi-book saga, still has more than enough swooshing capes, waving wands and pyrotechnic tricks to keep both young ones and older viewers visually entertained. More importantly, though, the now 3 ½-hour play at the gorgeous Lyric Theatre has the sort of emotional heft missing from too many stage dramas.
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Check Out These Magical New Photos from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway

Lauren Nicole Cipoletti, Brady Dalton Richards & James Romney in "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" on Broadway. Jack Thorne and John Tiffany's Tony-winning Harry Potter and the Cursed Child officially reopened on December 7 at the Lyric Theatre, and now there are new photos from the production. As previously announced, the play that was originally produced as a two-part show has been restaged as a singular performance. The cast stars returning cast members James Snyder as Harry Potter, Diane Davis as Ginny Potter, Jenny Jules as Hermione Granger, Nadia Brown as Rose Granger-Weasley and Aaron Bartz as Draco Malfoy. Brady Dalton Richards and James Romney play Scorpius Malfoy and Albus Potter, respectively. David Abeles takes on the role of Ron Weasley. Keep the secrets, and take a look at the new production photos below!
MOVIES
broadwaynews.com

‘Freestyle Love Supreme’ cancels additional Broadway performance after COVID cases

The Monday, Dec. 13 performance of “Freestyle Love Supreme” has been canceled, the show announced Monday on social media. The decision was made “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the statement posted to the production’s social media channels, and comes after the cancelation of the show’s Dec. 11 performances due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the company.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Gothamist.com

Broadway Show Cancellations Piling Up Amid COVID Surge

New York City's restaurant industry isn't the only one that has been scrambling in the wake of the latest winter COVID surge: almost a dozen Broadway and Off-Broadway shows were forced to cancel performances this week due to COVID spreading among casts and crews, making this the largest number of shows to be put on pause since Broadway came back at the start of the fall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

L.A. Performances Of ‘A Christmas Carol’ Starring Bradley Whitford Canceled Tonight, This Weekend Due To Covid

Performances of the Tony Award-winning production of A Christmas Carol starring Bradley Whitford at L.A.’s Ahmanson Theatre have been canceled tonight, Friday and for the Saturday matinee after breakthrough Covid cases were detected among the production’s company, the Center Theatre Group announced tonight. A statement posted online by the Center Theatre Group reads as follows: Despite robust measures being in place, breakthrough COVID-19 cases were detected within the company of A Christmas Carol on Thursday, December 16. For the wellness and safety of our guests, cast, and crew, the December 16 performance at the Ahmanson was canceled. The Friday, December 17, 8pm...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Moulin Rouge!’ Cancels Tonight’s Performance After Audience Seated; ‘Jagged Little Pill’, ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’, ‘MJ’, ‘Hamilton’ & ‘Tina’ Pause Schedules As Broadway Responds To Latest Covid Surge – Update

UPDATED with latest cancellations: The audience at tonight’s performance of Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! was seated and waiting for the music to start when the show was canceled due to a positive Covid test result within the company. The result apparently had been received just prior to curtain. The audience was ushered out of the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Producers are expected to announce an updated schedule performance Friday. The cancellation was just the latest — though certainly the most dramatic — in Broadway’s new wave of Covid-caused pauses this week. Jagged Little Pill, the musical of Alanis Morissette songs at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre, has...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Sunday Performances On Broadway Canceled Due To Covid-19 Detection Within The Company

Looks like Mrs. Doubtfire is battling the Coronavirus as the 2:30pm and 7:30pm performances of Mrs Doubtfire on Broadway were canceled Sunday. The production just returned to Broadway October 21, and officially opened December 5. Broadway World reports that during their routine daily Covid testing at the Sondheim theater, there was detection of a positive Covid-19 test within the company. There are no details on who specifically tested positive for Covid, but daily testing is done to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the production, in addition to protecting audience members from potential exposure. It is mandatory that all cast and company members be vaccinated. Those who purchased tickets can receive a full refund by contacting Telecharge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Broadway Show Canceled After Audience Takes Seats In Theater

The curtain closed early on a popular Broadway show due to a positive COVID-19 infection among the company. With audience members already in their seats, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre was forced to cancel its show on Thursday, Dec. 16 due to “a late-in-the-day positive test result in the company,” officials announced.
THEATER & DANCE
informnny.com

Several Broadway shows canceled due to breakthrough COVID cases

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — The lights of several Broadway shows have gone down again, at least temporarily, because of COVID cases within the casts. At least six Broadway shows have recently canceled performances over breakthrough cases. The casts and crews are all vaccinated and tested regularly, which is why the Broadway world is able to quickly catch positive cases.
MANHATTAN, NY
Deadline

Deadline

33K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy