ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Park, NY

Clifton Park has free masks available for local businesses

NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XSFNo_0dNaCLqw00

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Clifton Park has masks available for Clifton Park businesses, free upon request. Clifton Park was able to purchase a large number of masks in the early stages of the pandemic to provide for the community. To request masks, contact the Town Supervisor’s office at 518-371-0083.

Clifton Park’s Town Supervisor Phil Barrett had this to say on the new mask mandate:

Upcoming COVID booster clinics for ages 18+ in Saratoga County

I understand many people are not pleased the Governor has instituted a new mask mandate.  Following the mask mandate as we visit public spaces, will avoid uncomfortable situations for employees of the establishment you are visiting.  People working at local businesses and other public venues are simply trying to make a living and are doing their best under difficult circumstances.  Since Monday morning, all Town buildings have been following the mandate.

Town Supervisor Phil Barrett

There will be a vaccination clinic at the Clifton Park Senior Community Center on December 20

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Village of Ballston Spa wins grant for redevelopment

The Village of Ballston Spa has been awarded a $153,000 competitive grant from the New York Department of State Brownfield Opportunity Area (BOA) program. The village plans to develop a 176-acre area encompassing a substantial portion of the downtown center along NYS Rt. 50, and two adjacent water bodies - the Gordon and Kayaderosseras Creeks.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New REDC grants support vital local community projects

Saratoga and Washington's counties are to receive more than $9.7 million in funding for 14 important community projects through Round XI of the Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) initiative. Officials say the influx of state funds can assist communities recovering from the economic crisis caused by the pandemic to ensure local projects are completed.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clifton Park, NY
Sports
City
Clifton Park, NY
Clifton Park, NY
Government
NEWS10 ABC

New York State COVID update Saturday, December 18

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday, December 18. Officials continue to encourage New Yorkers to utilize the tools we have today by getting vaccinated, getting their booster, wearing a mask, and washing their hands.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mask#Weather#The Town Supervisor#Covid#Town#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

Warren County urges booster shots

Warren County Health Services are urging residents who are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot as soon as possible. Officials say as concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19 grow, counties around New York have dealt with recent clusters of omicron cases, and it seems inevitable that this variant will find its way to our region as well.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany man who was granted clemency now facing housing challenges

ALBANY, NY News10()-There’s been efforts at the state level to help formerly incarcerated individuals re-enter society. But second chances aren’t that easy to come by, especially when it comes to housing. News10’s Anya Tucker spoke with one man who knows that challenge all too well. Dontie Mitchell is in the midst of apartment hunting for […]
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy