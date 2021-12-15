Clifton Park has free masks available for local businesses

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Clifton Park has masks available for Clifton Park businesses, free upon request. Clifton Park was able to purchase a large number of masks in the early stages of the pandemic to provide for the community. To request masks, contact the Town Supervisor’s office at 518-371-0083.

Clifton Park’s Town Supervisor Phil Barrett had this to say on the new mask mandate:

I understand many people are not pleased the Governor has instituted a new mask mandate. Following the mask mandate as we visit public spaces, will avoid uncomfortable situations for employees of the establishment you are visiting. People working at local businesses and other public venues are simply trying to make a living and are doing their best under difficult circumstances. Since Monday morning, all Town buildings have been following the mandate. Town Supervisor Phil Barrett

There will be a vaccination clinic at the Clifton Park Senior Community Center on December 20

