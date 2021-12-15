ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greer, SC

Greer falls to Woodmont, BR

greercitizen.com
 3 days ago

To say last week didn’t go to plan would be an understatement for the Greer...

greercitizen.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Kim Potter testifies as defense rests its case

The defense rested its case Friday in the trial over the killing of Daunte Wright. Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who shot and killed Wright in April, took the stand in her own defense and through tears, tried to explain the fatal shooting. Jennifer Mayerle reports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greer, SC
Sports
Greer, SC
Education
City
Greer, SC
The Hill

Maxwell tells judge she will not testify in sex trafficking trial

Ghislaine Maxwell, a close confidante to deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, told a judge on Friday that she would not be testifying in her sex trafficking trial. "Your honor, the government has not proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt and so there is no need for me to testify," the British socialite said, according to Reuters.
The Hill

Schools nationwide increase security in response to TikTok threats

Schools nationwide have increased security in response to shooting and bomb threats that have been made on TikTok. Schools in Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Montana, New York and Pennsylvania have said classes on Friday would see an increase in police presence or would be canceled altogether due to the threats made on the social media platform, The Associated Press reports.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball
CNN

Biden to give Omicron-focused speech on Tuesday

(CNN) — President Joe Biden will give an Omicron variant-focused speech on Tuesday as the nation contends with higher case numbers, deaths and hospitalizations from the coronavirus heading into the holidays. "Building off his Winter Plan, @POTUS will announce new steps the Administration is taking to help communities in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy