Public Health

Google Workers Could Lose Their Jobs if They Don't Declare Vaccination Status

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K8rju_0dNaBccy00

Google reportedly has announced that its employees must declare their vaccination status by January 18 or face a loss of pay, administrative leave, and eventual termination.

Cheddar News

Workers Demand Better Treatment Amid the Great Resignation

The Great Resignation has shown some signs of slowing in October with the number of those who quit their jobs falling by 4.7 percent to 4.16 million. This comes as worker strikes and calls for unionization ramp up. Jane Oates, president at WorkingNation joined Cheddar's "Opening Bell" to discuss the implications.
LABOR ISSUES
cheddar.com

The Dangers of a Russa-China Partnership

China and Russia are saying they want to work closer together in different areas after a recent call between Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. What are the implications of a close partnership between Beijing and Moscow? Cheddar News breaks things down with expert Hagar Chemali.
POLITICS
Cheddar News

What to Make of the CDC's Latest on the J&J COVID Vaccine Going Forward

The CDC recently endorsed the advisory committee's recommendation that people should receive the Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccines over the Johnson & Johnson shot, leaving some questions and concerns for the public. Epidemiologist Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding, spoke to Cheddar about the shift in the agency's stance, and what it might mean. "If you already have it, any side effects are already long past," he said. "Going forward is what they're saying. That getting a booster you should get the Moderna or the Pfizer booster, and I don't think they're encouraging anyone to get de novo Johnson & Johnson as their first shot anymore."
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Google Workers Who Don't Comply With Vaccine Rules Will Be Fired, Report Says

Employees at Google have been informed that they will be fired eventually if they don't comply with the company's COVID-19 vaccine rules, according to a new report from CNBC. The news outlet reported that a memo by company leaders said Google employees need to show proof that they're vaccinated or apply for a religious or medical exemption by Tuesday, Jan. 18, or they will be put on paid administrative leave for 30 days, followed by unpaid personal leave which could ultimately lead to termination.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Vaccines
MySanAntonio

Google Says Employees Who Don't Adhere to Vaccination Requirements Will Lose Pay and Ultimately Be Fired

Google has told its employees they will lose pay, and ultimately their jobs, if they don’t abide by the company’s vaccination policy, CNBC reports. CNBC viewed the memo circulated by leadership, which said that employees had until Dec. 3 to inform the company of their vaccination status and upload documentation showing proof, or to request a medical or religious exemption. After the Dec. 3 deadline, Google said it would start getting in touch with employees who hadn’t uploaded their status or were unvaccinated. The company would also contact those whose exemption applications weren’t approved.
BUSINESS
techacrobat.com

Google to fire staff who don’t follow its Covid-19 vaccination policy

As per the recent report, the search giant Google is adopting strict action against those workers in the US before returning to the office who are not complying with the company’s Covid-19 vaccination policy. The company said it would dismiss those employees who don’t follow its Covid-19 vaccination policy.
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Unvaccinated workers must come clean to employers under new Covid rules

Unvaccinated workers will have to declare their vaccination status to their bosses for the first time, as new rules mean they cannot test themselves daily to avoid self-isolation. All close contacts of Covid cases must take lateral flow tests for seven days to avoid quarantine under measures that come into...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSET

Does vaccination status affect your ability to land a job?

(WSET) — Do hiring managers care about vaccination status? One survey says yes. More than 1,000 hiring managers across the U.S. participated in a survey by ResumeBuilder back in August. The respondents were asked to answer all questions truthfully -- and the results may surprise you. The survey found...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

