Google Workers Could Lose Their Jobs if They Don't Declare Vaccination Status

The Great Resignation has shown some signs of slowing in October with the number of those who quit their jobs falling by 4.7 percent to 4.16 million. This comes as worker strikes and calls for unionization ramp up. Jane Oates, president at WorkingNation joined Cheddar's "Opening Bell" to discuss the implications.
China and Russia are saying they want to work closer together in different areas after a recent call between Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. What are the implications of a close partnership between Beijing and Moscow? Cheddar News breaks things down with expert Hagar Chemali.
The CDC recently endorsed the advisory committee's recommendation that people should receive the Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccines over the Johnson & Johnson shot, leaving some questions and concerns for the public. Epidemiologist Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding, spoke to Cheddar about the shift in the agency's stance, and what it might mean. "If you already have it, any side effects are already long past," he said. "Going forward is what they're saying. That getting a booster you should get the Moderna or the Pfizer booster, and I don't think they're encouraging anyone to get de novo Johnson & Johnson as their first shot anymore."
Many companies are imposing vaccine mandates. In some states, workers have more protections against them than others. Workers who are fired for cause generally aren't eligible for unemployment benefits. In some cases, workers can now receive benefits if they were terminated for not getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Unemployment benefits can...
Employees at Google have been informed that they will be fired eventually if they don't comply with the company's COVID-19 vaccine rules, according to a new report from CNBC. The news outlet reported that a memo by company leaders said Google employees need to show proof that they're vaccinated or apply for a religious or medical exemption by Tuesday, Jan. 18, or they will be put on paid administrative leave for 30 days, followed by unpaid personal leave which could ultimately lead to termination.
Some workers in Phoenix, Arizona will see a bonus of up to $2,000. In order to qualify they need to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Many others are wondering if they’ll see the same thing. The city approved bonuses of up to $2,000 for eligible workers. City records show full...
With the omicron variant causing outbreaks in some states that look like straight vertical lines, and America crossing another major COVID-19 death-toll milestone, public life is starting to resemble 2020 again. The news is causing lots of companies to update their vaccination rules and rethink other pandemic policies in hopes...
Kroger will stop some paid emergency leave for unvaccinated workers, The Wall Street Journal reported. It said in a memo those workers will no longer get two weeks paid leave if infected with COVID-19. It is also adding a $50-per-month charge to some unvaccinated employees' health plans, the report said.
Google has told its employees they will lose pay, and ultimately their jobs, if they don’t abide by the company’s vaccination policy, CNBC reports. CNBC viewed the memo circulated by leadership, which said that employees had until Dec. 3 to inform the company of their vaccination status and upload documentation showing proof, or to request a medical or religious exemption. After the Dec. 3 deadline, Google said it would start getting in touch with employees who hadn’t uploaded their status or were unvaccinated. The company would also contact those whose exemption applications weren’t approved.
(Corrects to “paid leave” from “unpaid leave” in paragraph 2) Dec 14 (Reuters) - Kroger Co will eliminate some COVID-19 benefits for unvaccinated employees starting next year, as the supermarket chain pushes more workers to get inoculated amid growing concerns over the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.
Unvaccinated workers will have to declare their vaccination status to their bosses for the first time, as new rules mean they cannot test themselves daily to avoid self-isolation. All close contacts of Covid cases must take lateral flow tests for seven days to avoid quarantine under measures that come into...
Kroger is taking away paid leave for unvaccinated employees who get Covid-19 and requiring some of them to pay a monthly health insurance surcharge starting next year. The new policies are intended to encourage staff to get the Covid vaccines, a company spokeswoman said. The country's largest supermarket operator will...
(WSET) — Do hiring managers care about vaccination status? One survey says yes. More than 1,000 hiring managers across the U.S. participated in a survey by ResumeBuilder back in August. The respondents were asked to answer all questions truthfully -- and the results may surprise you. The survey found...
Republished with permission from Knowledge@Wharton The online research and business analysis journal of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. The pandemic is continuing to cause a great deal of uncertainty about the job market. Wharton management professor Peter Cappelli looks at the future of work and how employers...
Most people would rather quit their job than be left without an option for hybrid working, a report from Microsoft has claimed. The software giant recently polled 2,046 employees and 504 HRDMs in the UK about their perspective on work and office life, and found that 51% of current hybrid workers would not accept this option being removed.
