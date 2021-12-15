ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bumble Users Stay Active Despite Omicron Variant Spread

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PWVIH_0dNaBZvf00

Bumble users are remaining active on the dating app and still linking up with potential matches despite the emergence of the omicron variant of COVID-19. CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd noted that no matter what is happening in the world, people will always need to connect.

Cheddar News

Bumble Survey Predicts the 2022 Trends in Dating

If you're looking for a date, 2022 might be your year. Online dating platform Bumble is buzzing with dating predictions from its latest survey. Shan Boodram, sex and relationships expert at Bumble, joined Cheddar to discuss some of the findings and what people can expect from the future dating landscape. Some of the results showed that public displays of affection are back on the rise as more people get vaccinated and that more users are opting for alcohol-free first dates. She also explained the trend of "explori-dating," a way that users are attempting to get out of their comfort zone. "People are willing to date outside of their city to get to that," she said.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Cheddar News

Instagram Head Receives Bipartisan Anger Over App Impact on Teen Girl Mental Health"

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, faced withering questions on Capitol Hill about the reports the social media app was aware of the severe mental health impacts it was having on teenage girls. Karen Kornbluh, the director of digital innovation and democracy for the German Marshall Fund, joined Cheddar to discuss the rare show of bipartisan outrage on display at the Senate hearing. "The senators came really loaded for bear on both sides of the aisle," she said. Kornbluh explained how senators like Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) set up fake Instagram accounts with teen girl profiles in order to research the effects firsthand.
INTERNET
Cheddar News

Instagram Hits New User Growth Milestone

A new report from CNBC says Instagram recently reached a new milestone -- 2 billion monthly active users. It comes amid a year of controversy for the photo-sharing app and its parent company, Meta. SocialFlow CEO Jim Anderson joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
INTERNET
luxurylaunches.com

Despite the Omicron variant spreading across the globe, Bill Gates is very optimistic and predicts that the Covid-19 pandemic will be over in 2022 itself.

We were hopeful that the pandemic would end in 2021. But then came the Delta variant, followed by the recently dreaded Omicron, which has got us thinking if Covid-19 would ever be wiped off of the earth. However, here to render some solace in these trying times is Bill Gates. According to the Microsoft Co-founder, the ‘acute phase’ of Covid-19 will end in 2022 despite the emergence of the Omicron variant. Commenting on the development, Gates in his blog noted, “It might be foolish to make another prediction, but I think the acute phase of the pandemic will come to a close sometime in 2022.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
umassmedia.com

Facebook becomes Meta: now what?

On Oct. 28, 2021, Facebook released news that would send shockwaves across the technology and finance world. The company wrote in a press release, “CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduced Meta, which brings together our apps and technologies under one new company brand. Meta’s focus will be to bring the metaverse to life and help people connect, find communities and grow businesses.” With talk of non-fungible tokens and the metaverse all over the news and social media, it’s critical to understand the ramifications of Facebook’s name change and what it means for the future of our technology, social lives and economy.
INTERNET
Mark Hake

Opinion: Horizon Worlds Metaverse Won't Likely Overtake the Cash Cow That Facebook Presently Has With Its Social Network

Facebook, now known as Meta Platforms (FB) just opened up its Horizon Worlds metaverse platform to the adult world in the U.S. and Canada. Zuckerberg believes this is the future of social interaction in the metaverse. However, investors in FB stock won’t react too kindly to this version of the company’s future. As I pointed out in my recent article on Facebook’s recent quarterly results, its bread and butter is its digital advertising.
FOXBusiness

Meta warns 50,000 Facebook, Instagram users may have been targeted by private 'surveillance-for-hire' firms

Meta has notified about 50,000 Facebook and Instagram users that they may have been targeted by seven private "surveillance-for-hire" firms. "The global surveillance-for-hire industry targets people across the internet to collect intelligence, manipulate them into revealing information and compromise their devices and accounts," Meta Director of Threat Disruption David Agranovich and Head of Cyber Espionage Investigations Mike Dvilyanski said in a blog post Thursday.
INTERNET
Daily Mail

Amazon is shutting down its Alexa.com platform which ranks the world's most popular websites and offers SEO and competitor analysis tools after 25 years due to declining popularity

Amazon is shutting down Alexa.com – it’s global website ranking system – after 25 years of service. The system, unrelated to the firm’s voice assistant, has been monitoring traffic online to list the most popular websites around the globe since 1996. Amazon released a statement Thursday...
INTERNET
The Independent

‘Too late’ to stop Omicron variant despite travel restrictions, says scientist

It is “too late” to effectively halt the spread of the Omicron variant in the UK, a Government science adviser has warned.On Saturday, it was announced all travellers arriving in England will be required to take a Covid-19 pre-departure test from Tuesday – while Nigeria is being added to the Government’s travel red list.Ministers said the extra test was intended to be a temporary measure following new data showing an increase in the number of cases of the new strain linked to foreign travel.But Professor Mark Woolhouse, who is a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (Spi-M)...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Facebook bans 7 ‘surveillance for hire’ entities that snooped on 50,000 users in over 100 countries

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, said it has banned seven “surveillance-for-hire” entities that targeted nearly 50,000 people in over 100 countries.These “cyber mercenaries”, the company noted, snooped indiscriminately on journalists, dissidents, critics of authoritarian regimes, families of opposition and human rights activists, while claiming that their services only targetted criminals and terrorists.These entities, part of the global surveillance-for-hire industry, provide intrusive software and snooping services to any customer, targeting people across the internet to collect intelligence, manipulate them into revealing information, and compromise their devices and accounts, Meta said in its report following a months-long investigation.“We’re enforcing...
INTERNET
Ars Technica

Woman lost @metaverse Instagram handle days after Facebook name change

Thea-Mai Baumann had posted to Instagram using the @metaverse handle for nearly a decade when her account was disabled on November 2. “Your account has been blocked for pretending to be someone else,” the app told her. Baumann wasn’t exactly sure what had happened, but the timing was curious....
INTERNET
cheddar.com

Biggest Social Media Trends of 2021

From the TikTok boom to social commerce shopping to livestreaming events, social media trends took on all different shapes and sizes this year. Stephanie Humphrey, technology and lifestyle expert, joined Cheddar to discuss the biggest fads of the year, as well as what to expect for next year.
INTERNET
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says Covid variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of Delta

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not the coronavirus?The common cold is caused by a different strain of virus to Covid-19. But with the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant often causing mild symptoms, such as stuffy nose, sore head and sore throat, it is very hard to tell the difference without testing.Professor Tim Spector, from Britain’s ZOE...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

