Baltimore, MD

Baltimore City Government ends alcohol & drug screenings for most new hires

By Ryan Dickstein
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
A large portion of new Baltimore City government hires will no longer have to take drug or alcohol screenings before starting on the job.

The City's Board of Estimates on Wednesday voted to remove the requirement for any new hire in a non-safety sensitive position.

Mayor Brandon Scott requested the change, claiming the policy had created "exclusionary and inequitable barriers" for those wanting to work for the city.

“Frankly, the outdated and costly pre-employment drug and alcohol screenings only served to block qualified and passionate residents from obtaining employment with the City,” said Scott. “This policy disproportionately harmed the prospects of talented Black and Brown job candidates."

The new rule goes into effect immediately.

