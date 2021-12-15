ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Swan Song': Naomie Harris and Benjamin Cleary Discuss Mahershala Ali's Impossible Problem

By Jamie Burton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R3GW4_0dNaB5mM00

Swan Song , the new sci-fi drama on Apple TV+, poses an impossible question to the audience—and Mahershala Ali has to answer it.

From writer and director Benjamin Cleary, it stars Ali as a man who, when faced with his own immortality, has the option to create an identical replica of himself to take care of his family. Naomie Harris, Glenn Close and Awkwafina co-star in Swan Song which arrives on Apple TV+ on Friday December 17, 2021.

Newsweek sat down with Oscar-winner Cleary and Oscar-nominee Harris to discuss the movie that raises an intriguing hypothetical situation.

"Although the premise has this technology element, knowing that, we never wanted to stray too far into the sci-fi which would sort of detract from the human story," Cleary told Newsweek .

Swan Song is set in the not-too-distant future but contains holographic video calls, advanced driverless cars as well as the plot pivotal human cloning technology. Cleary said each piece of tech needed to be advanced but never distracting. "Hopefully it's done in a way that feels subtle and believable, and that the world feels recognizable." He continued. "Because I feel like when that's done well, it allows me to concentrate on the emotions and the human relationships at the centre of the story."

That relatable element at the center of Swan Song is portrayed wonderfully by Ali and Harris who play husband, Cameron and wife, Poppy. Cameron discovers he has a terminal illness but is terrified at the idea of leaving his wife and son alone. Instead, he considers the option of creating a perfect and healthy clone of himself to replace him when he dies. Ali, who has already been nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance in the movie, finds out he is dying and doesn't want to leave his family without a father.

The love between Cameron and Poppy is evident throughout, even from their first meet-cute on a train—the likes of which Harris admits she could enjoy in her real life. She told Newsweek : "Oh my gosh, isn't that the most romantic start to any love story? I'd love that to be my future, I need that to happen in my life."

Harris was speaking to Newsweek in November over the phone as she was isolated after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Her and some other people who were on the set of her upcoming TV show The Man Who Fell to Earth tested positive but Harris assured us her symptoms were mild.

Harris starred in Moonlight alongside Ali where both were recognized by the Academy but the pair actually only worked together on set for one day, whereas Swan Song gave them four months together. Harris admits she's thankful for the time: "To be chosen by him to do the project, it just felt like such a blessing, because I know that he's a phenomenal actor. But what I really got to see was just how amazing a human being he is, how generous he is, how inclusive he is of the entire crew. How considerate he is and sensitive and caring. He's just one of the best human beings on the planet, hands down."

Harris' character Poppy, a bilingual, musical, free spirit, came to her in full form thanks to Cleary. She was inclined to trust his vision since, as the writer and director, he'd already spent years with the character. "Ben had such a clear idea about who Poppy was. I don't think I've ever known a director have such a detailed view of who the character is. He sent me so much information about her backstory, songs that she would love and things that she would do on her days off, and so on. It was wonderful, it was hugely helpful."

Ali became a producer on Swan Song after reading Cleary's script and agreeing to jump on board with the movie. Once he heard Ali was interested, Cleary admits it changed the outlook of the story for him, and caused him to shed a tear. "I read it with him in mind and his voice and his soul, and the script was suddenly alive again, for me. I was crying. I was, you know, in it."

Cleary is full of praise for Ali and Harris for creating an impactful chemistry, but was also blown away by their "phenomenal" co-stars Glenn Close and Awkwafina.

Cleary said: "Glenn had to find this really neutral place where you don't know you whether to trust her or not and that's actually difficult to do." Close plays the lead scientist who is taking Ali's Cameron through the process of creating his exact body double. "Working with her and working on their backstory was a real education for me."

It's a small cast in a self-contained story, but Ali was required to put in double the work as he played Cameron, and Cameron's clone. Cleary was once again astounded by Ali's ability to "flip-flop" between his two characters. He said: "We had a great double that Mahershala worked with, but I really wanted to try and free it up so that my Mahershala could do the incredible, nuanced, subtle things that he was doing with both of these characters, which just completely, on a day to day basis, surpassed my imagination."

Swan Song is exclusively available to watch on Apple TV+ from Friday December 17, 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
E! News

Helen Mirren Is Unrecognizable as She Transforms Into Israel's "Iron Lady" Golda Meir for New Film

Watch: Helen Mirren Talks "Solos" & Getting Into TikTok. From Queen Elizabeth II to Catherine the Great, Helen Mirren has played many powerful historical women. So it only makes sense that the 76-year-old actress has been cast in the role of Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, the only woman to ever hold the office. The movie will follow Meir as she works with the all-male Cabinet during the Yom Kippur War of 1973.
WORLD
Inside the Magic

Benedict Cumberbatch “Refused to Speak” to Fellow Marvel Star on Netflix Set

Although Benedict Cumberbatch — who plays Doctor Stephen Strange in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — and Kirsten Dunst — who portrayed Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man trilogy that released between 2002 and 2007 — have never been in a Marvel movie together (yet), they are acting together in an upcoming Netflix project entitled The Power of the Dog.
MOVIES
IndieWire

2022 Golden Globe Nominations: ‘Licorice Pizza,’ ‘Squid Game,’ ‘West Side Story,’ and More

Twenty-one new members strong, the ramshackle Hollywood Foreign Press Association has emerged from the ashes of a beleaguered 2021 to present its list of the 2022 Golden Globe nominations. The nominees were unveiled at dawn out of Beverly Hills in person and via a live stream. They were presented by new HFPA president Helen Hoehne and surprise guest Snoop Dogg. See below. Submissions were not required for award consideration this year, however, the HFPA accommodated filmmakers/studios who requested their content to be considered only for specific categories. The HFPA will recognize its winners on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in a yet-to-be-disclosed...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomie Harris
Person
Glenn Close
Person
Mahershala Ali
HollywoodLife

Sandra Bullock Slays In A Sheer Sparkly Jumpsuit At ‘The Unforgivable’ Premiere — Photos

Sandra Bullock looked glam in a sparkly jumpsuit at the New York premiere of her drama film, ‘The Unforgivable.’. Sandra Bullock put her best fashion foot forward at the premiere of her film The Unforgivable in New York on Tuesday, Nov. 30. The Oscar winner, 57, stunned in a sheer sparkly jumpsuit as she arrived on the red carpet, finishing the look with a black blazer and clutch purse.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
okcheartandsoul.com

Michelle Obama appears in ‘black-ish’ season eight premiere; Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris reunite in ‘Swan Song’; and more

Rainbow, portrayed by Tracee Ellis Ross, and Andre, played by Anthony Anderson, attend a fundraiser, and the featured speaker at the event is Mrs. Obama. They invite her to dinner, and to their surprise, Michelle accepts their invitation. Back in October, the cast teased her appearance by sharing a photo...
CELEBRITIES
SuperHeroHype

Mahershala Ali Explains His Prep Work For Marvel’s Blade

Mahershala Ali Explains His Prep Work For Marvel’s Blade. All eyes are on Marvel’s Blade reboot following Mahershala Ali’s recent vocal cameo in Eternals. Although Ali’s casting was announced back in 2019, it wasn’t until this year that the studio finally got around to hiring a screenwriter and a director for the project. And with at least one supporting cast member secured, pre-production seems to be moving at a good pace. Filming isn’t set to begin until next summer, but Ali is facing a lot of pressure by joining the MCU. Fortunately, it sounds like he’s keeping a level head as the development process continues.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#A Golden Globe
blackfilm.com

Mahershala Ali On His Dual Performance in “Swan Song”

Blackfilm.com correspondent Ellen J. Wanjiru chats with two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali about his dual performance in “Swan Song,” character chemistry and the decision he would make if faced with the same fate. Swan Song” will be released in theaters and premiere globally on Apple TV+ on December 17, 2021.
MOVIES
KCET

Mahershala Ali Stars in 'Swan Song,' an Emotionally Compelling Drama at the Virtual KCET Cinema Series on Dec. 14

Q&A immediately following screening with Academy Award-winning filmmaker Benjamin Cleary. When loving husband and father Cameron Turner (Mahershala Ali) is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he is presented with a controversial alternative solution: to replace himself with a carbon copy clone. Written a directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Benjamin Cleary, the drama also stars Naomie Harris, Awkwafina, Adam Beach and Glenn Close in supporting roles.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Actor, Rapper Da’Vinchi Signs With APA (Exclusive)

Actor and rapper Da’Vinchi has signed with APA for representation in all areas. Da’Vinchi is one of the stars of BMF (formerly known as Black Mafia Family), the hit crime drama that is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson for Starz. The actor plays one of the infamous Flenory brothers in the show, which debuted in September and almost immediately secured a second season renewal. This past fall served up another milestone for Da’Vinchi as he also made his Broadway debut in October. He was part of the ensemble in the Keenan Scott II play Thoughts of a Colored Man, playing...
CELEBRITIES
blackfilm.com

Director Benjamin Cleary Talks “Swan Song”

Blackfilm.com correspondent Ellen J. Wanjiru chats with Academy Award-winning filmmaker Benjamin Cleary about the inspiration and development of the emotionally compelling and thought-provoking film “Swan Song.” Releasing in theaters and premiering globally on Apple TV+ on December 17, 2021. Set in the near future, “Swan Song” is a...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Swan Song Star Naomie Harris On Reuniting With Mahershala Ali, Finding Strength In Vulnerability, And That Last Scene Of No Time To Die [Interview]

Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali shared the screen together in Barry Jenkins' Oscar-winning drama "Moonlight," and now the two have reunited for "Swan Song," a sci-fi drama from writer/director Benjamin Cleary that hits AppleTV+ this week. Harris plays Poppy, a musician, teacher, wife, and mother who is unlike the characters the actress has become known for. This is the opposite end of the spectrum from her James Bond franchise character Eve Moneypenny, a role Harris reprised earlier this year in "No Time to Die." I had the chance to briefly ask her about...
CELEBRITIES
Midland Reporter-Telegram

'Swan Song' is a high-concept melodrama that's heavy on the drama, light on the concept

The futuristic "Swan Song" is a maudlin tear-jerker with the barest patina of a sci-fi flick that wants you to think deeply about its central, morbid question: If you could have a clone of a deceased loved one back in your life - a copy that you couldn't tell was a knockoff - wouldn't you? That question is articulated, early on, in a scene between Naomie Harris's Poppy and her twin brother Andre (Nyasha Hatendi), in reference to their late mother.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Swan Song’s Mahershala Ali On “Needing Different Things” For His Dual Roles In Sci-Fi Drama – Contenders New York

“It started with Ben, with the script being so well written, the characters having the same essence but needing different things,” said Swan Song star and producer Mahershala Ali said of playing two roles in the Apple Original Film. “It was always clear to me whose shoes I was in,” he added about the characters of Cameron and Jack. “I had to know what I wanted to do and do those things.” Joined by Swan Song director and writer Benjamin Cleary, Ali was speaking Saturday at Deadline’s Contenders New York showcase. The Contenders Film: New York — Deadline’s Complete Coverage Having debuted last month...
MOVIES
Collider

Mahershala Ali Says He "Lost Sleep" Over His 'Eternals' Introduction

Let's face it: we all have sleepless nights, and most of the time, it's about work. Playing iconic Marvel vampire slayer Blade might just happen to be one of the coolest jobs in the world, but it's still something that comes with a huge weight of expectation — and way more than with most other big-screen parts. Fans expect a lot out of the performers behind their favorite characters, after all. It turns out that this huge weight of expectation — plus, well, the pressure to get it right — was enough to keep up Mahershala Ali.
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

Mahershala Ali Says He’s Embracing The Pressure Of ‘Blade’ Role

Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali recently discussed Blade some more before the Marvel Studios film goes into production. The Blade film that was announced back in 2019 is finally moving forward, with filming reportedly starting in the summer. We know so far that Delroy Lindo will join Mahershala Ali with director Bassam Tariq at the helm.
MOVIES
Boston Herald

‘Swan Song’ role gives Mahershala Ali a chance to soar as actor

With two Academy Awards and an impressive track record, Mahershala Ali is in the enviable position of being able to be very selective. “Swan Song,” a sci-fi fable written and directed by Ireland’s Benjamin Cleary and co-starring Naomie Harris and Glenn Close, has Cameron Turner (Ali) diagnosed as terminally ill but offered the chance to live on as a clone.
MUSIC
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
669K+
Followers
74K+
Post
698M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy