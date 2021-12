Wednesday night marked The Masked Singer's Season 6 finale, with Bull and Queen of Hearts becoming the last vocalists standing. When it came down to it, Queen of Hearts won it all! After she learned about her victory and Bull was unmasked, it was her turn to come clean about who she is. Scroll through to learn Queen of Hearts' identity (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO