Spider-Man: No Way Home has beaten Avengers: Endgame's opening day box office record in Mexico. The most ambitious crossover event in entertainment history looks like it has some competition. Deadline took a look at the international numbers for Tom Holland's multiverse movie and the results are promising. $9 million on day one in Mexico to go along with $10 million in the UK. (That number is the biggest box office opening day total this year across the pond.) Analysts had been forecasting a massive opening weekend for the movie and this would indicate those projections aren't off-base in the slightest. Endgame is a wild target as one of the most prosperous movies ever. But, Spider-Man certainly carries a bit of cache among movie-goers. (Even outside the MCU, most importantly!) Now, fans wait to see what opening day in America will bring.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO