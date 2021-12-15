ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Alternative Christmas Songs for Those Who Want To Tear Up Tradition

By Molli Mitchell
Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande may have just released their new Christmas single, "Santa, Can't You Hear Me," to get everybody in the festive spirit but their Christmas bop is not the only one out there.

There are plenty of traditional hits such as "Last Christmas" by Wham!, "Fairytale of New York" by The Pogues ft. Kirsty Maccoll, and "Holly Jolly Christmas" by Michael Bublé polluting the airwaves as we speak. The good new is, there are plenty of alternative Christmas songs out there from the past three decades you may enjoy.

Newsweek has a list of the best alternative Christmas songs in case you want to tear up tradition.

10 Alternative Christmas Songs

1. "Stay Another Day" East 17

British boyband East 17 made it to the top of the charts of the U.K., Denmark, Ireland, and Sweden in November 1994 with their song "Stay Another Day." In the U.K., it beat Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" to officially become the Christmas Number 1 in 1994.

The pop ballad also made it to the top 10 in several other countries, including Australia, France, and Netherlands, and has quickly become a festive favorite across the globe.

The Ivor Novello winning song itself does not mention Christmas at all, but it is the song's music video which will remind people of the festive season.

In the video, bandmembers Brian Harvey, Robbie Craig, Terry Coldwell, Tony Mortimer, John Hendy, and Blair Dreelan are wearing white fur-trimmed parkas and black leather jackets as it snows in the background.

2. "'Tis The Damn Season" Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's "'Tis The Damn Season" from Evermore is the perfect song to get you reminiscing this Christmas.

The song tells the story of a young woman who arrives in her hometown over the festive season and is reunited with her first love. Inevitably, still with feelings for one another, she thinks about what would happen if she explored their relationship once again, ultimately knowing it will end once the holidays are over. This one is sure to hit you right in the feels.

3. "Christmas in Harlem" Kanye West

Hip-hop fans who are fed up hearing Christmas ballads will want to add "Christmas in Harlem" to their Christmas playlists now.

The track, which features rapper Cyhi the Prynce and R&B singer Teyana Taylor, contains samples of "Ain't Nothing Like the Real Thing" and "Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)," both by Marvin Gaye.

Samples of "Strawberry Letter 23" by singer Shuggie Otis also feature on the track.

In 2011, "Christmas in Harlem" reached number 8 on the Billboard U.S. Holiday Digital Song Sales.

Lyrics of "Christmas in Harlem" include: "Merry Christmas to all, and all a good night/Huh, now we all livin' the good life/Yeah, though it's forty below the wind chill/And we wipin' snow up off the windshield/It's still, wonderful night to be alive, baby."

4. "Killing In The Name Of" Rage Against the Machine

"Killing In The Name Of" was first released as a protest song by the American rock band Rage Against the Machine in November 1992.

However, in 2009, the alternative metal song experienced a revival, after it became Christmas Number 1 in the U.K. due to a campaign started by English DJ Jon Morter and his wife Tracy on Facebook to prevent The X Factor winner's song from becoming Christmas Number 1.

Rage Against the Machine backed the campaign and donated the profits to charity. Dave Grohl, Muse, The Prodigy, and Sir Paul McCartney were just a few of the big names to support the campaign.

5. "2000 Miles" The Pretenders

If you are a rock music fan, The Pretenders' "2000 Miles" should be at the top of your playlist.

The Pretenders, a British-American rock band, released the song in November 1983 and it charted at Number 15 in the U.K. In the U.S., it was released as the B-side of both the seven-inch single and 12-inch single remix of "Middle of the Road."

"2000 Miles" has become a quiet Christmas classic, despite the song not being about Christmas at all. Instead, the song was written for James Honeyman-Scott, the group's original guitarist, who died the year before the song was released, lead-singer Chrissie Hynde told The New York Times.

6. "The Power of Love" Frankie Goes to Hollywood

Frankie Goes to Hollywood's "The Power of Love" was initially released in November 1984 and has quickly become associated with Christmas, despite the song having no reference to the festive period at all.

The peaceful track became a hit across the world including Australia, the U.K., New Zealand, and Australia.

However, the music video does feature a nativity scene and the single cover was The Assumption of the Virgin.

7. "Ice Ice Baby" Vanilla Ice

No other song will make you feel warmer than listening to Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby," despite it being released in July 1990.

Mixed with the bassline of Queen's "Under Pressure," "Ice Ice Baby" was the first hip-hop single to top the Billboard Hot 100. It also was a huge hit in Australia, Belgium, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom.

If you are in the mood for a party this Christmas (indoors), make sure to add "Ice Ice Baby" to your playlist.

8. "Perfect" Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" is the perfect love song to listen to this Christmas, without referencing the festive holiday at all.

In 2017, the track became the U.K.'s Christmas No.1 and in 16 other countries, including Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. In the U.S., it reached number one in the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

Sheeran also released a second version of the single titled "Perfect Duet" with Beyoncé and another titled "Perfect Symphony" with Andrea Bocelli, both in December 2017.

The music video itself takes place in and around winter, with Sheeran and his on-screen love interest visiting a cabin in the snowy mountains, wearing Christmas jumpers, and running through the snow.

9. "I Won't Be Home For Christmas" Blink-182

Another alternative song to add to your Christmas playlist is "I Won't Be Home For Christmas" by U.S. rock band Blink-182.

The song is a parody of the Christmas song "I'll Be Home for Christmas" by Bing Crosby, making it the perfect song to listen to if you want to stay away from the overplayed classics.

10. "Santa Tell Me" Ariana Grande

Although probably a little mainstream, "Santa Tell Me" is what you will want to have on repeat if you need a dose of pop music this Christmas.

Written by Grande, Ilya Salmanzadeh, and Savan Kotecha, "Santa, Tell Me" was released in November 2014. It reached the Top 10 in over 21 countries and reached number 17 on U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

CELEBRITIES
