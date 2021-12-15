Joan Tower scores a hit with Strike Zones

XCurtis Amy – Katanga (Blue Note): “At the time of the Pacific Jazz recording, Katanga was a short-lived secessionist state in central Africa led by Moïse Tshombe (1960-63). Mineral-rich Katanga seceded from the newly formed independent Republic of Congo, which in 1960 was given independence from Belgium . The Republic of Congo first Prime Minister Patrice Lumumba sought international assistance to suppress Katangese secession. All under the shadow of the Cold War machinations involving Russia, China, the UN, Belgium, Britain’s MI6 and the USA, with alleged nefarious CIA involvement. Any of this sound familiar? Various internecine political twists led to Lumumba being imprisoned and, at the behest of Katangan authorities allegedly under Belgian influence, executed by firing squad in January 1961. For context, this occured shortly before the inauguration of US President JFK.

