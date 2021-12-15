ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Joan Tower scores a hit with Strike Zones

Cover picture for the articleI’m a percussionist by training. And I’m an admirer of Joan Tower’s music. So a disc featuring Tower’s compositions for Evelyn Glennie was a must-review for me. Glennie is one of the foremost percussionists in the world. Her innovative technique is only matched, by her drive to enrich the repertoire. To...

wtju.net

Kalevi Aho Solo – Singular Journeys by a Symphonist

The subtitle for this release is “Seven instrumental solos by the Finnish symphonist.” And that’s significant. Kaveli Aho seems to naturally think in orchestral terms. To date, he’s composed 17 symphonies and almost 40 concertos for a wide variety of instruments. That experience comes into play...
MUSIC
soultracks.com

Stars unite around ailing Kangol Kid of UTFO

(December 12, 2021) One of our great friends, "Bowlegged Lou" George of Full Force, has updated us on the health of legendary UTFO co-founder Kangol Kid, who is hospitalized, battling colon cancer. Born Shiller Shaun Fequiere, Kangol Kid and his partners Educated Rapper (d. 2017), Doctor Ic and Mix Master...
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Covered Song In Music History

Some of the most successful singers of all time did not begin their careers as singers. They started out as songwriters. Ed Sheeran wrote songs for others before he became a megastar. So did Katy Perry. On the other hand, some songwriters wrote songs for other artists throughout their careers. The Bee Gees did this […]
MUSIC
Deadline

‘Moulin Rouge!’ Cancels Tonight’s Performance After Audience Seated; ‘Jagged Little Pill’, ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’, ‘MJ’, ‘Hamilton’ & ‘Tina’ Pause Schedules As Broadway Responds To Latest Covid Surge – Update

UPDATED with latest cancellations: The audience at tonight’s performance of Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! was seated and waiting for the music to start when the show was canceled due to a positive Covid test result within the company. The result apparently had been received just prior to curtain. The audience was ushered out of the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Producers are expected to announce an updated schedule performance Friday. The cancellation was just the latest — though certainly the most dramatic — in Broadway’s new wave of Covid-caused pauses this week. Jagged Little Pill, the musical of Alanis Morissette songs at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre, has...
THEATER & DANCE
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Covered Artist of All Time

Songwriters and performers recently started to find out what their work is worth. Bruce Springsteen sold his music catalog to Sony Music Entertainment for $550 million. Noble prize winner Bob Dylan sold his for $300 million to Universal Music Group. At the time, Lucian Grainge, the chief executive of the Universal Music Group, said “It’s […]
MUSIC
Variety

‘Jagged Little Pill’ Star Heidi Blickenstaff Wants a ‘More Humane’ Broadway

Heidi Blickenstaff doesn’t want to exert her voice. It’s proving difficult, because although the Times Square eatery where she’s grabbing food after a matinee of “Jagged Little Pill” is mostly empty, a rendition of “Silent Night” is blaring through the speakers at a near-deafening decibel level. Blickenstaff, a Broadway veteran of “[title of show],” “Something Rotten!” and “The Little Mermaid,” has to be extra cautious because she has another performance later today. She ordinarily doesn’t have two-show days, but on this particular Wednesday, she was notified that Elizabeth Stanley, whom she’s sharing the musical’s lead role of Mary Jane Healey, a Connecticut...
MUSIC
bard.edu

Professor Joan Tower’s “1920/2019” Reviewed in the New York Times

A new 14-minute work by Joan Tower, Asher B. Edelman Professor in the Arts, was reviewed in the New York Times. “Imaginative writing for percussion and bustling rhythmic activity — long traits of Tower’s music — course through this restless, episodic score,” writes Anthony Tommasini. Tower, “as inventive as ever,” debuted the piece with the New York Philharmonic as part of Project 19, which commissioned 19 female composers to honor the centennial of the 19th Amendment. “1920/2019” represented the resumption of the series and a return of Tower’s “multilayered, meter-fracturing” style.
ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, NY
wtju.net

Howard Griffiths presents Cipriani Potter

I find Cipriani Potter a fascinating figure. This composer, pianist, and educator was a major influence in British music. Perhaps more than most people know. He studied with Joseph Wölfl, a colleague of both Mozart and Beethoven. Potter visited Vienna in 1817. Beethoven declined to accept him as a student. But he did review and comment on some of Potter’s music.
MUSIC
wtju.net

Slocan Ramblers stop by The Stage, December 18

The Slocan Ramblers, the 2020 IBMA Momentum Band of the Year Award winner and 2019 Juno Award nominee, will stop by The Stage Saturday afternoon, December 18, for a special hour-long session. The concert will video stream live on WTJU’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, and air on WTJU at a later date. You can catch them in person that evening at The Front Porch.
MUSIC
Variety

Spike Lee Teams With Netflix for Multi-Year Creative Partnership

Academy Award-winner Spike Lee and his 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks have formed a multi-year creative partnership with Netflix, following successful collaborations on “Da 5 Bloods” and the “She’s Gotta Have It” series. News of the deal comes after Lee and Netflix collaborated on four projects, with Lee writing and directing “Da 5 Bloods” and “She’s Gotta Have It,” directing “Rodney King” and producing “See You Yesterday.” In previous interviews with Variety, the filmmaker has praised the streamer for taking the proverbial risk on projects like “Da 5 Bloods” and “She’s Gotta Have It” when other studios have turned them...
TV & VIDEOS
wtju.net

New Jazz & Blues – 12/14/2021

XCurtis Amy – Katanga (Blue Note): “At the time of the Pacific Jazz recording, Katanga was a short-lived secessionist state in central Africa led by Moïse Tshombe (1960-63). Mineral-rich Katanga seceded from the newly formed independent Republic of Congo, which in 1960 was given independence from Belgium . The Republic of Congo first Prime Minister Patrice Lumumba sought international assistance to suppress Katangese secession. All under the shadow of the Cold War machinations involving Russia, China, the UN, Belgium, Britain’s MI6 and the USA, with alleged nefarious CIA involvement. Any of this sound familiar? Various internecine political twists led to Lumumba being imprisoned and, at the behest of Katangan authorities allegedly under Belgian influence, executed by firing squad in January 1961. For context, this occured shortly before the inauguration of US President JFK.
MUSIC
Variety

Delayed Impact: Super Producer Hit-Boy Is Finally Receiving Grammy Recognition

With a production discography boasting modern hip-hop classics including Kanye West and Jay-Z’s “Ni**as in Paris,” Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” and Beyoncé’s “Sorry,” it’s somewhat surprising to learn that Hit-Boy (real name: Chauncey Alexander Hollis Jr.) is a first-time nominee for producer of the year, non-classical. For the 2022 Grammy Awards, the Californian hitmaker was finally recognized for his beat-making on Nas’ “King’s Disease II” and contributions to the “Judas and the Black Messiah” soundtrack, which includes one of his own songs, “Broad Day.” What would it mean to win producer of the year? It would definitely be a dream come true....
MUSIC
wtju.net

WTJU Best of 2021 – Steve Kindig

Steve Kindig alternates on Beyond Borders Wednesday afternoon from 12-2 (eastern). This is the fourth album from this French/Togolese Afro-funk outfit. The horns on previous albums are replaced by keyboards, but the happy grooves are still here. The video for the first single, “Bella,” is fun, too. Namgar/Nayan...
MUSIC
nowdecatur.com

Kenny Chesney Scores His 34th #1 Hit

Kenny Chesney’s “Knowing You” has become a #1 song, making it his 34th over-all chart topper. About the song, Kenny says, “There is such a beautiful innocence to this song. I love the idea that what was great, is what matters; the idea that what you felt that was so good – that’s the thing to hang on to. Wishing the other person well, hoping they’re out there spreading that same joy. To me, that’s just beautiful.”
MUSIC
Variety

George Michael Estate, Warner Chappell Music Extend Global Publishing Deal

The estate of George Michael has extended its global publishing agreement with Warner Chappell Music U.K. The deal covers Michael’s solo work and songs from his time in Wham! The George Michael-Warner Chappell alignments dates back four decades, according to an announcement of the renewal. “We are genuinely delighted that, after many months of detailed discussions and negotiations, we have renewed our longstanding association with WCM which started in the early ‘80s,” said Chris Organ, attorney for Michael and co-executor of the George Michael Estate. “We live in an age of sale and acquisition, and interest in, and competition for, this catalogue...
MUSIC
wtju.net

Ben-David Warner & Julia Kwolyk get into the Holiday Spirit, December 16

Ben-David Warner and Julia Kwolyk will stop by The Stage this Thursday afternoon, December 16, to perform a few Celtic Christmas tunes in advance of a special benefit concert for The Haven on Sunday, December 19. Also performing for the full concert will be Nolan Ladewski and Larissa Fedoryka. Cosmic...
MUSIC
BBC

Bruce Springsteen sells his entire music catalogue for $500m

Bruce Springsteen has sold the master recordings and publishing rights for his life's work to Sony for a reported $500m (£376m). The deal gives Sony ownership of his 20 studio albums, including classics like Born To Run, The River and Born In The USA, according to multiple US reports.
MUSIC
wtju.net

Best of 2021 Folk & World

As they have for the last several years, a few of the WTJU Folk & World announcers look back at some of their favorite 2021 releases. Because there were so many wonderful releases by local acts, most of the announcers chose to limit their lists to those outside the Charlottesville area.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

