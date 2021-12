Substitute teacher shortages in Michigan were common even before the COVID-19 pandemic began, but now the shortages are reaching a breaking point in many districts. To combat the shortage, Michigan lawmakers passed a bill that would allow for substitute teachers to only be required to have a high school diploma or equivalency certificate. The current requirements are an associate degree, 60 college credits, or technical subject matter expertise. The change in the requirements would allow for most cafeteria workers and bus drivers to fill in as a substitute if needed.

