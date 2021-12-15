ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four-star QB Horn inks first; MU confirms commits on early signing day

By Calum McAndrew
Four-star quarterback Sam Horn led the pack, and then the commitments started rolling in.

Missouri football's early national signing day started early, as Horn's signing was announced at approximately 6:20 a.m Wednesday. After that, the recruits came rolling in.

The Tigers are expected to officially sign 15 players on early signing day, with at least three more — including four-star Boonville defensive end DJ Wesolak — to announce their commitments.

Sam Horn

Horn, who is the fifth-ranked QB in the 2022 class according Rivals, wasted no time Wednesday signing the dotted line.

He originally committed in February, and Tigers fans will glad to see the blue chip make it official.

Horn put a bow on his senior season Saturday, winning the Georgia Class 7A state championship with Collins Hill, ending the season 15-0.

The flips

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz hasn't been shy when it comes to flipping commitments.

Three of those flips — three-star cornerback Marcus Scott II, offensive lineman Valen Erickson and linebacker Xavier Simmons — signed their letters Wednesday.

Scott was originally committed to LSU, but the Conroe, Texas, product rerouted to Missouri on June. He's the No. 31 corner in the Class of 2022.

Erickson, who was previously headed to Nebraska, flipped to Missouri on Sept. 6. At 6-foot-6, 280 pounds, Erickson 66th-ranked tackle in his class.

Simmons was originally committed to Virginia Tech, but announced he was joining Missouri on Aug. 14. He is coming to the Tigers from Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, North Carolina, where he is the ninth-ranked player in the state, per Rivals.

Receivers

While Tigers fans await the signing Luther Burden, Missouri officially announced several other receivers.

Joining Burden from the St. Louis area is Ja'Morian Wayne, who is a four-star WR out of Parkway West. Listed at 6-3, Wayne hasn't garnered the attention that Burden has, but is listed as the sixth-ranked player in the state in his class.

Fellow wideout, Mekhi Miller, also signed to the Tigers. Miller is an Overland Park product, and the third-ranked player in Kansas.

