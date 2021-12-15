ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$2.4M awarded to Legal Aid Society for NY eviction protection

By Sara Rizzo
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded $2.4 million to the Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York in Albany to provide legal assistance at no cost to low-income tenants at risk of eviction.

HUD awarded $20 million in grants to 10 organizations from its Eviction Protection Grant Program to non-profit legal service providers across the country. The grants were made available to legal service providers in areas with high rates of eviction or prospective evictions, including rural areas.

“As families continue to feel the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and local eviction moratoria expire, we must continue to do all that we can to prevent evictions and keep people housed,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “Research shows that access to legal services and eviction diversion programs can help renters avoid eviction and the many harmful outcomes that come along with eviction actions.”

HUD said this grant program also plays an integral role in helping individuals and families, including people of color who are disproportionately represented among those evicted, people with limited English proficiency and people with disabilities, avoid eviction or minimize the disruption and damage caused by the process.

In New York, $2.4 million was also awarded to Legal Assistance of Western New York, Inc. in Geneva. For a full list of grant recipients, or to learn more about the program, you can visit the HUD website .

NEWS10 ABC

Warren County urges booster shots

Warren County Health Services are urging residents who are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot as soon as possible. Officials say as concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19 grow, counties around New York have dealt with recent clusters of omicron cases, and it seems inevitable that this variant will find its way to our region as well.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New York State COVID update Saturday, December 18

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday, December 18. Officials continue to encourage New Yorkers to utilize the tools we have today by getting vaccinated, getting their booster, wearing a mask, and washing their hands.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
