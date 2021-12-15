ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Luther Burden catches the ball

By Paul Halfacre
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hghzv_0dNa8hxv00
East St. Louis wide receiver Luther Burden catches the ball during a game at Clyde C. Jordan Stadium in East St. Louis, Ill. Burden, the top-rated receiver in the country, has signed with Missouri. He’s the first five-star prospect to sign with MU since 2015. Paul Halfacre

Four-star QB Horn inks first; MU confirms commits on early signing day

Four-star quarterback Sam Horn led the pack, and then the commitments started rolling in.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Bo Nix dispels rumors surrounding his decision to transfer from Auburn

Although the decision wasn’t as shocking, it still took some time for people to believe that Bo Nix was really leaving Auburn. A Pinson, Alabama native who grew up admiring Auburn and ended up living out his dream by playing quarterback for the Tigers, Nix entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Sunday and is now searching for a new home to finish out his collegiate career.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luther Burden
Person
Sam Horn
The Associated Press

Jaguars move quickly to end many of Meyer’s practice methods

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars moved quickly to rid themselves of some of Urban Meyer’s non-traditional methods Thursday. There was no longer a motivational team huddle on the practice field. There was no longer an emcee with a microphone barking out directions for drills. There was no longer any use for catch phrases like “plus-two mentality” and “own it.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signing Day#American Football
Larry Brown Sports

Donald Parham taken to hospital with hands shaking on stretcher

There was a scary scene on the field during Thursday night’s game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. Chargers tight end Donald Parham was running across the back of the end zone in the first quarter against the Chiefs on a fourth-down play. He got his hands on a pass from Justin Herbert but dropped it as he went to the ground.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Former Huskers QB Adrian Martinez reveals transfer destination

Adrian Martinez is heading to the Big 12. Thursday night, the 4-year starter at Nebraska announced that he will close out his college career at Kansas State. The school was thought to be a strong contender for Martinez’s commitment following his decision to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Former FIU lineman Miles Frazier announces transfer destination

LSU’s offensive line just got a major upgrade. The Tigers landed one of the best offensive linemen in the transfer portal on Thursday. Miles Frazier, a transfer from Florida International, took to Instagram to announce his commitment to Brian Kelly’s squad. It’s a big victory for Kelly, who’s trying to rebuild the LSU offensive line as he takes the reins in Baton Rouge.
COLLEGE SPORTS
TheAtlantaVoice

Travis Hunter spurns Florida St to play for Prime, Jackson St

The No. 1 high school football recruit in the country pulled a signing day shocker Wednesday, deciding to attend Jackson State and play for coach Deion Sanders after being verbally committed to Florida State for months. Travis Hunter, a cornerback from Suwanee, Georgia, made the unprecedented announcement during a ceremony at Collins Hill High School. […] The post Travis Hunter spurns Florida St to play for Prime, Jackson St appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
523K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy