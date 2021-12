The knit jumper has been around since the 15th century and, like all pieces of classic design, has managed to maintain its relevance. Although we have made the case for it to be worn in the summer months, a chunky, fluffy jumper thrives during the current cold weather season and is bound to keep you cozy. It is an essential layering tool that will get you through during the depths of winter and act as a standalone statement for the following seasons.

APPAREL ・ 3 DAYS AGO