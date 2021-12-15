Baby Keem: 2021 R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie of the Year

It's been a long, strange year, with just as many lows as highs. Even as things inch closer towards the new normal, day-to-day life has been an adjustment for everyone following a global pandemic. Fortunately for rap fans, we have great music to hold us down—the soundtrack to better times and happiness. Hip-hop as a whole is gaining its rhythm back after artists went for more than a year without touring and being out in the streets to engage with their fans. With live performances back like they never left, and plenty of new albums dropping each week, the game's stars have returned, and the up-and-coming acts are also delivering. Throughout 2021, there were a lot of songs to sort through, so XXL highlights 100 of the best hip-hop songs that dropped this year, in no particular order, to put you on game.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO