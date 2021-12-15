ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baby Keem: 2021 R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie of the Year

By Baby Keem
Billboard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs an extension of Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie of the Month series – which has highlighted emerging artists including Tems, Pooh Shiesty, Blxst, and Foushee – the editorial team is honoring our first-ever Rookie of the Year. The annual award will be given to an artist whose musical feats and accomplishments have...

www.billboard.com

