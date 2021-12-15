ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full Interview: Mistah F.A.B. on Oakland Violence; 'Where's the Uproar?'

By 12 hours ago
cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRapper, entrepreneur, community organizer, and hip hop legend Mistah F.A.B.reflected...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

Oxygen

Transgender Woman Gunned Down In Oakland In ‘Frightening’ Year Of Anti-Trans Violence

A 33-year-old transgender model and social media influencer was shot and killed in Oakland last week, police said. Nikai David was found shot to death in the 1400 block of Castro Street around 4:00 a.m. on Dec. 3, according to an Oakland Police Department press release. Authorities responding to reports of shots fired found David unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Shine My Crown

Tory Lanez's Attorney Claims Gunshot Residue Proves Megan Thee Stallion Was Shot By Former BFF, Kelsey Nicole

The attorney for Tory Lanez has issued a statement, where he appears to indicate that Megan Thee Stallion was shot by her former best friend, Kelsey Nicole, and not Lanez. "Today in court it was revealed that an independent witness reported to the LAPD that he observed a fight break out between the two women in the car, just prior to the shooting," the statement to XXL reads. "Megan herself corroborated this account, telling officers shortly after the incident that the argument was between her and the other female passenger in the car."
CBS Chicago

Friends, Family Mourn And Demand Justice For Suraj Mahadeva, Who Was Shot And Killed This Past Weekend In Palmer Square

CHICAGO (CBS) — Friends, family, and colleagues were asking Thursday night why a promising 26-year-old man was shot while just standing outside a Palmer Square home. While they honored their loved one, they also demanded police find the person responsible. As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, Suraj Mahadeva – whose first name means rising sun – was passionate about his Sri Lankan and Filipino heritage. The memorial for Mahadeva was held Thursday night at the Center on Halsted, 3656 N. Halsted St., where a friend described the shooting as an execution. “Suraj was a beautiful, brilliant person – always charismatic, effervescent,...
cbslocal.com

One Injured In Shooting Near Oakland’s Mosswood Park

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Oakland Police said Tuesday that gunfire struck a person who was driving along West MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland the night before. The shooting occurred at 10:41 p.m. in the 400 block of West MacArthur Boulevard near Mosswood Park. The city’s gunshot detection system recorded 10 gunshots, according to police.
Mistah F.a.b.
albuquerqueexpress.com

What do the 12 US cities with record murder rates all have in common

A dozen US cities just broke records for annual homicides, a feat that should shake the political establishment to its very foundations. But because these cities are run by Democrats, the mainstream media has given them a pass. A pandemic is tearing a path of pain and suffering across the...
BBC

We are scared to leave our homes, teens confess

"I've seen a lot of young teenagers terrorising old people," 16-year-old researcher CJ, from Bristol, said. She is one of the young people who has either witnessed, been a victim of, or carried out violence, who has been recruited to speak to her peers. It is an attempt to find...
oaklandside.org

Oakland Home Histories: The little building on Webster that’s lasted

This story is part of the Oakland Home Histories series, which explores residential buildings and the people who’ve lived in them. Want us to feature your home? Let us know. It’s hard to believe, but the four-story, Italian-style apartment building at 1732 Webster St. was the only residential property on its block until seven years ago.
hiphopnc.com

White Man Outside Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Holds Up ‘Black Crime Matters’ Sign While Arguing That The N-Word Is OK

In today’s episode of Wait, Supporters of Kyle Rittenhouse Aren’t Racist, Are They? a white man who doesn’t appear to be very fond of the negroes was captured in viral video standing with a protest sign outside of Kenosha County Courthouse as the jury deliberated on whether Rittenhouse is guilty of murdering two people and attempting to murder a third, according to the Daily Dot.
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Tropicana site would be bad for the Oakland A’s

I have a real problem with the Oakland A’s moving to the Tropicana site (Thursday Review-Journal). My first problem is traffic in that area is horrible already. The second issue is nostalgia. Some of the original buildings are still there from back in its heyday. If we get rid of it, what would be the point of Tropicana Avenue being named that any longer?
Marin Independent Journal

Music, friends fuel Oakland’s Rebecca Kleinmann through a brutal schedule

Musical beauty doesn’t need an explanation, but knowing what it takes for an artist to present her work in the Bay Area can reveal a lot about contemporary life here. For Oakland flutist and vocalist Rebecca Kleinmann, a leading force in the region’s Brazilian jazz community, a trip to Yoshi’s is underwritten by an arduous schedule that would consume a less hardy soul. Fortunately she’s cultivated a ride-or-die cadre of collaborators, and an all-star cast joins her for a hometown performance Wednesday, Dec. 15.
