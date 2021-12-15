Full Interview: Mistah F.A.B. on Oakland Violence; 'Where's the Uproar?'

The attorney for Tory Lanez has issued a statement, where he appears to indicate that Megan Thee Stallion was shot by her former best friend, Kelsey Nicole, and not Lanez. "Today in court it was revealed that an independent witness reported to the LAPD that he observed a fight break out between the two women in the car, just prior to the shooting," the statement to XXL reads. "Megan herself corroborated this account, telling officers shortly after the incident that the argument was between her and the other female passenger in the car."

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO