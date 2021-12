The 'Queen of Da Souf' female rapper is climbing the charts as she carries herself with confidence in new single 'Big Energy' from her upcoming second album. AceShowbiz - Latto is all about positivity. She has no time for negative energy and it reflects on her music. In a new single aptly called "Big Energy", the 22-year-old female rapper is the embodiment of confidence as she raps, "I'm just bein' honest … a boss like you need a boss like me."

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO