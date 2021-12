Let’s get this said right off the bat. First, collegiate players should be allowed to transfer if that’s what they wish. Second, the transfer portal system is flawed. Both statements can be true and it’s why college football has reached a point that will be very difficult to adjust to. The Elias Ricks transfer to Alabama and the Max Johnson transfer to Texas A&M are the most accurate examples of why a dangerous precedent is starting to form.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO