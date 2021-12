Judging a gadget by its size is a mistake, and that’s especially true with the Fire Diffuser Portable Humidifier. This device may be little, but it provides a refreshing mist to humidify your space. Great for use at home, in the car, or at the office, it’ll look great in any space. Choose from black, pink, and white color options depending on your style. Or go for one of each to use in different spaces! It’ll act as an air freshener to provide delicious aromas depending on the season. Furthermore, this humidifier and diffuser combo device works with essential oils. So you can liven up your space with your favorite scents. Use the included USB cable to keep it powered up. And follow the included instructions to set it up with ease.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO