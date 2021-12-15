ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rachel Zoe Teams Up With The List’s CEO On New Social Commerce App

By Roxanne Robinson
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
In the never-ending quest to improve the luxury shopping experience, one technological advancement begets the next; in 2022 its shaping up to be social commerce. E-commerce site The List is leading the way with an app. This latest tool will enhance the transaction experience for the sophisticated customer on the hunt...

The Press

LIVESTREAMING SOCIAL COMMERCE PROVIDER, TALKSHOPLIVE, TEAMS UP WITH WALMART

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TalkShopLive, the most adoptable streaming, social buying and selling platform for anyone, anywhere, today announces that it has teamed up with Walmart! The platform now enables Walmart to provide shoppable content through embeddable videos across Walmart.com, multiple media outlets, brand sites, talents sites and social platforms with one click sales execution, removing friction in path-to-purchase. The company has built a reputation for its ease of use and transparency with its patent-pending proprietary technology that allows customers to purchase products within the video player on any site where it is embedded, turning everywhere a video is shared, into point-of-sale.
INTERNET
marketingdive.com

Social commerce to drive influencer marketing evolution in 2022

The e-commerce market has grown more crowded as established brands and digitally native startups seek to engage shoppers who are spending more time online. As social media platforms double down on tools for enabling in-app purchasing, marketers next year are likely to take a closer look at striking deals with influencers who have dedicated followers as a way to stand out from rivals while driving sales.
INTERNET
TechCrunch

E-commerce marketplace The List checks off new funding, new app

Focused on sourcing hard-to-find items, the app launch is buoyed by $3.5 million in seed funding backed by a group including American Designer and Rachel Zoe, who is both an investor and advisor to the New York-based company. The List, with offices in Dubai and Lisbon, was founded in 2016...
RETAIL
eMarketer

Digital Trust in Social Commerce 2021

About half of US adult social media users have made a purchase via social media in the past year. But few users agree that they feel confident with the idea. Our exclusive primary research survey reveals the critical role digital trust plays in creating an environment where consumers feel comfortable making purchases.
INTERNET
Isabel Marant
Rachel Zoe
thezoereport.com

Rachel Zoe x Miranda Kerr’s CURATEUR Dinner Was A Stylish Affair

Rachel Zoe has a knack for putting together intimate and beautiful launch events for CURATEUR, her curated, premier shopping membership delivering elevated style for every occasion. Back in July, she revealed her three-piece seasonal box at a party in the Hamptons during the rebranding of her lifestyle membership (from Box of Style to CURATEUR). Now for her latest CURATEUR event, Zoe and Miranda Kerr joined forces to host a dinner in celebration of the latest goodies from her membership box and Kerr’s beauty line: KORA Organics. Notable attendees included model Behati Prinsloo, celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly (her client list includes Megan Fox), and jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Retail Intel: Kenneth Cole Opens Holiday Pop-Up to Spotlight Black-Owned Businesses + More

FN rounds up all the store openings, closings and redesigns happening this month, from throughout the footwear industry. Send your retail news to web@footwearnews.com. Dec. 17, 2021: Starting today, Kenneth Cole will spotlight 10 small-black owned businesses in a holiday pop-up shop. Located at the Kenneth Cole store at 328 Bowery in New York, the event will take place from 12 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. through Dec. 19. Kenneth Cole teamed up with Áwet New York, a Black, refugee-founded lifestyle brand, for the pop-up. “Awet is a talented designer who is also a good friend and fellow activist. Our personal...
RETAIL
Time Out Global

Depop’s creator is launching a new app for foodies

Rejoice! London’s foodies are getting a new place to argue about where to eat the city’s best dumplings or whether Salt Bae is actually a misunderstood maverick genius. And it’s not an east London café with a string of symbols instead of a name, either. It’s new community-focused food app Delli, which is the handiwork of Depop creator Simon Beckerman. He’s teamed up with Natalie Lee Joe, former owner of now-closed Hackney yakitori restaurant Jidori, to create an online marketplace and community for food obsessives.
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

Gen Z-Targeted Social Apps

The 'Tagg' social branding app is being launched as a platform for Gen Z users seeking out an alternative to the main players in the social media world that is more focused on genuine interaction rather than likes. The app works by allowing users to create a profile that they can share with others, and encourages others to comment, view and share it rather than simply liking it and moving on. This is reported to help combat against the negative effects that like-based social platforms can have on young people.
COMBAT SPORTS
Robb Report

Jay-Z Is Already Wearing the Impossible-to-Get Tiffany Blue Patek Philippe Nautilus

Are you frantically searching for a way to get a hold of the just-dropped Tiffany Blue Patek Phillipe Nautilus? It might help to have a working relationship with one of the brands. Case in point: Just eight days after it was introduced to great fanfare, musician and businessman Jay-Z is already wearing the hype-inducing timepiece. He showed it off earlier this week while hanging out with The Harder They Fall director Jeymes Samuel at a special screening of the film, which he produced, on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Although the legendary rapper is a serious watch collector, one has to assume...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Brings Holiday Cheer With John Legend in Lace-Up Boots at Baby2Baby Holiday Party

Chrissy Teigen laced up while attending Baby2Baby’s holiday party with husband John Legend in Inglewood, Calif.’s SoFi Stadium. Sponsored by Frame and That’s It, the event distributed winter clothing, food, toiletries, toys and more to families in need affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ambassadors Jessica Alba, Julie Bowen, Vanessa Bryant, Ali Wong and more were also in attendance to support the occasion. While posing with Legens — and Santa, of course — at the event, Teigen wore a brown wrap dress by Ser.O.Ya. The $235 Amanda style included a knit texture with large sleeves, a midi length, two large pockets and rounded...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Elevates Her Height in Puma Platform Sneakers With Bedazzled Gucci Top & Skinny Jeans

Sofia Vergara is always one to turn heads, whether she’s making a public appearance or simply stepping out to run an errand. Yesterday, on Dec. 16, the “Modern Family” alum was spotted in L.A. doing the latter, hitting the pavement in her favorite Puma sneakers as of late. She paired the affordable style, dubbed the Cali Wedge, with an off-white Gucci crewneck sweatshirt featuring bedazzled lettering and ripped jeans. You can cop the exact Gucci “1921” sweatshirt adorned with black crystals for $1,450. The Walmart fashion designer, who also donned a quilted black leather YSL crossbody bag, has worn the same elevated Puma style on a number of occasions recently, even pairing them with skirts and dresses as well as jeans. Vergara, 49, pulled her look together by masking up in a pink and black leopard print face covering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) Ahead, shop the popular Puma look and others similar to it for yourself. To Buy: Puma Cali Wedge Sneakers, $80 (was $90); dsw.com To Buy: Alexander McQueen Women’s Suede Oversized Sneakers, $580; saksfifthavenue.com To Buy: Kate Spade Lift Sneakers, $128; saksfifthavenue.com Click through the gallery to see Sofia Vergara’s street style evolution through the years. 
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
pymnts

Walmart, Yahoo Beef up Social Commerce, AR Offerings for Holiday Shoppers

Walmart and Yahoo are continuing their holiday shopping-related partnership, leaning into new augmented reality (AR) and digital opportunities, Retail Dive reported Monday (Dec. 6). The companies have added a new game, “Play for Joy,” on Instagram, letting users play a claw machine and grab as many virtual Walmart gifts as...
INTERNET
mixmag.net

HE.SHE.THEY. launch new app and ‘safer’ social networking hub

Known for their inclusive outlook on dance music and raves, HE.SHE.THEY. have started their own social networking hub with an accompanying chat app. Co-founders Steven Braines and Sophia Kearney say the aim of this new app is to offer a "safer place to chat, make new friends and even date online." This is done by checking and verifying accounts using real people rather than algorithm.
CELL PHONES
