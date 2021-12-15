ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloud ERP - Optimizing Business Processes

Cover picture for the articleEnterprise Resource Planning (ERP) is the use of a wider range of software and technology as an intermediary tool for integrated management of key business operations. ERP or enterprise resource planning is software designed for the management and optimization of complex, key business processes. Cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) software is...

tech-ish.com

Is moving to the Cloud right for your Business?

If the pandemic taught us one thing, it’s that remote work is a viable alternative to large, expensive offices and IT infrastructure and hardware. “Many South African businesses have slashed their office space after realising that they could save money while still being fully operational remotely,” says Andrew Cruise, Managing Director of vendor-neutral cloud infrastructure provider, Routed.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Fortis Buys VIP Integrate Payments to Boost ERP, VAR business

Fortis, the payments and commerce tech company, has acquired VIP Integrated Payments, which will help it simplify payments and cash flow for digitizing businesses, a press release says. VIP offers accounting software integration and credit card payments, along with other things like ACH/EFT payments, automated settlement and omnichannel connectivity. Fortis...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Virtana Free Tier Offering Lets Enterprises Worldwide Experience Simplified Hybrid Cloud Optimization At No Cost

Virtana Optimize Free and Premium Tiers Provide Flexible Cloud Visibility, Rightsizing, and Cost Reductions of 30% or More. Virtana announced the immediate availability of a free version of Virtana Optimize, its cloud optimization solution. The Free Tier offering complements the Premium version of Virtana Optimize, allowing for frictionless customer adoption. It lets new customers self-service onboard and immediately gain access to the benefits of bill analysis, cost vs utilization, rightsizing, and idle resource recommendations. Virtana Optimize has reduced cloud costs by 30% after just 10 days of use. Free Tier users can connect one cloud provider data source and will be provided with up to 25 recommendations.
COMPUTERS
techgig.com

Oracle aims for Cloud ERP business to reach $20 bn in 5 years: Larry Ellison

Oracle is planning to take its Cloud ERP (enterprise resource planning) business to reach about $20 billion in five years, its co-founder and chief technology officer (CTO) major has 8,500 Fusion ERP customers with revenue growing 35%. It has an additional 28,400 NetSuite ERP customers with revenue growing 29 per cdnt.
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

Two-Tier ERP and the Business World in 2022

The two-tier ERP concept originated in response to difficulties that manufacturers experienced when deploying single ERP systems for their regional offices and subsidiaries. Instead of investing money and effort into retrofitting a legacy ERP to support the entire business, the model allows companies to leverage two distinct platforms: typically an on-premises tier 1 system for the main office and a cloud-based tier 2 for remote or functionally different divisions. The model is also more flexible than a monolithic one since updating or modernizing one small ERP platform is easier and less disruptive to corporate operations.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

How intelligent ERP helps your business connect with customers and make better decisions

Company finance leaders are in the midst of a new era of change and opportunity. Faced with continuously transforming finance functions, they must continuously monitor current financial conditions while preparing for uncertainty ahead. An intelligent enterprise resource platform (ERP)—one that is always on, always getting better, always helping drive business innovations—can help them grow and scale their companies. Find out how intelligent ERPs can change your business for the better.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Wipro selects Oracle Cloud to expedite digitalization of air cargo processes

Oracle announces that Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has chosen Oracle Cloud Infrastructure ('OCI') to power its next-gen Cargo Reservations, Operations, Accounting and Management Information System (CROAMIS) Application suite. Wipro has migrated its CROAMIS application to the Oracle Cloud and will offer it as a modular SaaS solution based on a combination...
INDUSTRY
channele2e.com

When Does Your MSP Business Need ERP Software to Scale?

Here's how a reliable ERP system allows managed service providers (MSPs) to standardize business procedures, gain visibility & scale operations, according to Sherweb. As your company expands globally, a reliable enterprise resource planning (ERP) system allows managed service providers (MSPs) to standardize business procedures and maintain visibility enabling stakeholders to collaborate and work from anywhere.
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Microsoft and KPMG are working on these quantum cloud projects for business

Microsoft and consultancy KPMG are working to solve common business problems by using quantum-inspired optimization via the Azure Quantum cloud service. Powerful quantum computers capable of solving tricky computing problems (and maybe undermining today's encryption algorithms) are still years away, but progress is being made by Google, IBM, Honeywell Quantum and Cambridge Quantum, and many other efforts.
BUSINESS
InformationWeek

Companies Need Customer-Centric Business Process Engineering

Nearly every organization has an IT objective of making systems and processes more customer-centric, but few companies are “getting there.” Some of these failures can be traced directly to faulty business process engineering and QA. What steps can IT take to improve performance in these areas?. The clearest...
ECONOMY
accountingtoday.com

Understanding what your business needs: A complete guide to ERP Modules

An Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system is like the central nervous system for a business, collecting and organizing key information to support lean, efficient operations, even as it expands. ERP systems typically come with several modules that act as building blocks for the software used to run a business. Each module brings a bundle of functionality that helps complete a particular process or a part of that process and interacts with each other in a way that often augments their capabilities.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Infosys Selected by Orion to Transform Its ERP and Planning Platforms, and Drive Business Value Realization

Enabling informed decision making and end-to-end supply chain visibility at reduced business operations cost. Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, announced it has been selected by Finland-based Orion Corporation to holistically transform its ERP and Planning platforms, enhance employee experience, and drive business value realization. Through this engagement, Infosys will adopt standardized best SAP practices to enable end-to-end visibility across Orion’s operations, informed decision making, and reduce business operations cost through AI, ML, and robotic process automation (RPA).
BUSINESS
Itproportal

For a multi-cloud business world, cloud-native security is the only way to go

When it comes to cyber-security, a one-cloud approach in today's environment simply doesn’t fit - and only investing in just one service presents a number of limitations. Which is why, despite some potential challenges inherent in a multi-cloud strategy for enterprises, it is the best approach. Every cloud service,...
TECHNOLOGY
design-reuse.com

MoSys Partners with Silicom to Provide Stellar Packet Classification IP Optimized for Intel FPGA-Based SmartNICs and Infrastructure Processing Units

Supports 400Gbps Line Rate for 5G Wireless, 5G Packet Core, Broadband Network Gateways, Network Firewalls, Anti-DDoS and Data Center Routing. SAN JOSE, CA -- December 13, 2021 -- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) is focused on Accelerating Data Intelligence and provides both semiconductor and IP solutions to enable fast, intelligent data access for Cloud, networking, security, communications and 5G systems. Today, MoSys announced that it has partnered with Silicom Connectivity Solutions to optimize MoSys's Stellar Packet Classification IP for Silicom's latest generation of Intel FPGA-based SmartNICs and Infrastructure Processing Units (IPUs). The combination of MoSys IP and Silicom's SmartNICs and IPUs (also sometimes referred to as Data Processing Units - DPUs) can increase the performance of servers and switches that are deployed in virtualized Cloud datacenters, 5G Wireless networks, especially 5G User Plane Function (UPF), Broadband Network Gateways, Network Firewalls, Anti-DDoS and Data Center Routing solutions.
TECHNOLOGY
hngn.com

Enable Your Food Business with Food Manufacturing ERP

Are you a food manufacturer, constantly asking yourself whether you need a food manufacturing system? Here is a lot more you should know about automating your food business if you do. Today, food and beverage businesses face more significant difficulties than they have in the past. Manufacturers in the food...
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Cloud ERP Software Market Shaping From Growth To Value : Totvs, Unit4, Yonyou

The Global Cloud ERP Software Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Cloud ERP Software Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including SAP, Oracle, Sage, Infor, Microsoft, Epicor, Kronos, Concur(SAP), Ibm, Totvs, Unit4, Yonyou, Netsuite, Kingdee, Workday, Cornerstone & Digiwin etc have been looking into Cloud ERP Software as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
SOFTWARE
baltimorenews.net

Field Service Automation Software for Plumbing Companies

Every business sooner or later needs to go through self-organization optimization, and the times when cork boards and stickers were used are long gone. The only advantage of cork boards and stickers was that they were free, and it was sometimes very expensive to use specialized software for the plumbing business.
SOFTWARE
Andre Oentoro

How Digital Transformation Enhances Your Business Processes

Digital transformation is the reimaging of business in the digital era. That is the process of using the latest technologies to create new or update existing business processes. It benefits your business on multiple levels, from boosting customer collaborations, marketing strategy to business process automation.
ECONOMY

