Public Safety

FBI agents investigated for allegedly soliciting prostitutes overseas

By CNN Staff
WIS-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) - Six FBI agents on assignment overseas are accused of soliciting prostitution, trafficking drugs and more. The U.S. Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General released...

www.wistv.com



