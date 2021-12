On Thursday, there was a bombshell report made by ESPN’s Buster Olney about the state of the free agent shortstop market involving Carlos Correa and, by proxy, Trevor Story. As Call To The Pen‘s Kevin Henry noted yesterday, the Detroit Tigers reportedly offered Carlos Correa a ten-year deal for $275 million which Correa, obviously, turned down. But it was also reported that the Houston Astros are not comfortable offering any more than a six-year deal to any player.

