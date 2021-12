The best portable phone photo printers help bring the digital world into the physical realm. They’re the perfect bridge between the Polaroids of the 20th Century and the Portrait Mode of the 21st. Back in the year 2000, Kodak announced a surprising statistic to the world — an estimated 80 billion photos were taken that year. That seemed like a lot of photos at the time, but now that the average person has traded in DSLRs and pocket cameras for smartphones, consumers now capture more than 1.3 trillion photos annually, per The New York Times. Yet even as the raw number...

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO