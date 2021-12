As we approach the middle of December, in most states across the country, it's getting cold outside. If you are not a cold weather person, here's our tip for combatting the seasonal blues: winter drinks! While they don't necessarily make up for the summer rays that we are missing this time of year, they will certainly help warm us up and put us in the holiday spirit. From boozy bourbon cocktails and hot toddies, to steaming mugs of hot chocolate and mulled cider, the sky's the limit when it comes to toasty beverages you can cozy up to on a cold day (via BBC Good Food). And paired with a fuzzy blanket, roaring fire, and a delightful Christmas movie, you'll be feeling festive in no time.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO