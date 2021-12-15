UIL releases cutoff numbers for redistricting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the University Interscholastic League (UIL) officially releasing its classification cutoff numbers on Monday, five El Paso-area schools will be changing classifications, for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. Felix Chavez of the El Paso Times was the first to report the changes in classification for the quintet of area […]
Accounting students at the Dr. Gene Burton College & Career Academy recently competed at the Burleson UIL Invitational where they earned 1st place Accounting Team Award as well as several individual awards. Congratulations to Amy Tolliver (5th place), Adan Parker (2nd place), Alisha Bridges (sponsor), Jillian Gibralter (3rd place), and...
Stephenville 38, Austin LBJ 21: ARLINGTON — Stephenville built a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and took advantage of four fumble recoveries to beat Austin LBJ 38-21 for the Yellowjackets’ sixth state title and first since 2012 on Friday at AT&T Stadium. Stephenville (16-0) had to drive...
Anything can happen during any game, but what happened during a high school football championship game on Thursday is something you’ve never witnessed before in any football game at any level. Stephenville High School ended up defeating Lyndon Baines Johnson Early College High School, 38-21, in the Texas 4A...
Olney Elementary students worked hard and diligently for this year’s UIL competition, and all that hard work paid off with a District Championship. For five years in a row, Olney Elementary has earned the Championship. The following are the results of the District Win. Olney Elementary was selected as...
Erik Fleming and his wife were driving in Whitehouse Wednesday morning when they saw truck stopped along the side of Hill Creek Drive ahead. They looked to the side of the road, and saw a deer stuck, hanging in the fence upside down. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the University Interscholastic League (UIL) recently released preliminary enrollment figures as well as the cutoff numbers for each conference for high schools within the state of Texas for the period of 2022-2024. According to a news release, each conference is expected to have the following enrollment ranges for its […]
Comments / 0