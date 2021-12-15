ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Newman Catholic boys basketball wins at Assumption, goes to 4-0 in Marawood

By Paul Lecker
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aqaAQ_0dNa3G9N00

Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Mason Prey scored 12 of his game-high 20 points in the second half as the Wausau Newman Catholic boys basketball team pulled past Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 59-35 in a Marawood Conference South Division matchup Tuesday at Assumption High School.

Jacob Pfiffner and Eli Gustafson each added 10 points for the Cardinals, who are now 6-1 overall and remain undefeated at 4-0 in the Marawood South.

Newman led 22-14 at halftime before outscoring the Royals (2-3, 1-2 Marawood South) by 16 in the second half to pull away.

Ryan Shaw scored 16 points for Assumption.

Both teams will play Marawood South games on Friday. Newman Catholic will host Auburndale and Assumption will travel to Edgar. The Newman-Auburndale game will be live at zaleskisports.com.

Cardinals 59, Royals 35

Newman Catholic 22 37 – 59

Assumption 14 21 – 35

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (59): Mason Prey 7 3-3 20, Jackson Pfender 3 0-0 7, Conner Krach 2 2-4 6, Jacob Pfiffner 4 2-3 10, Isaac Seidel 0 1-3 1, Eli Gustafson 3 4-6 10, Charlie Shields 2 0-0 5. FG: 21. FT: 12-19. 3-pointers: 5 (Prey 3, Pfender 1, Shields 1). Fouls: 16. Fouled out: none. Record: 6-1, 4-0 Marawood Conference South Division.

ASSUMPTION (35): Ryan Shaw 6 4-10 16, Cal Birkhauser 0 0-1 0, Bryson Galbreath 1 1-2 3, Reed Duellman 3 2-4 8, Blake Lobner 2 0-0 5, Aaron Livernash 1 0-0 3. FG: 13. FT: 7-17. 3-pointers: 2 (Lobner 1, Livernash 1). Fouls: 16. Fouled out: Galbreath. Record: 2-3, 1-2 Marawood Conference South Division.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Wausau West girls basketball routs Chippewa Falls

WAUSAU – The Wausau West girls basketball team jumped on Chippewa Falls early and went on to a 68-40 win in a nonconference matchup Thursday at West High School. Lexie White and Molly Anderson each scored 13 points, Kelly Kray added 11, and Kenzie Deaton and Audrey Danninger both had 10 in a balanced scoring attack for West, which improves to 3-1 this season.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

D.C. Everest wrestling loses home dual to Marshfield

SCHOFIELD – Marshfield won six matches by pin and two more by forfeit to earn a 52-26 win over D.C. Everest in a Wisconsin Valley Conference wrestling dual Thursday at D.C. Everest High School. Taylor Dillon (113) and Mitchel Danielski (220) had pins for D.C. Everest (1-2 WVC). Caleb...
MARSHFIELD, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
City
Edgar, WI
Wausau, WI
Education
City
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
City
Auburndale, WI
Wausau, WI
Basketball
Wausau, WI
Sports
City
Wausau, WI
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Sports
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Education
City
Mason, WI
WausauPilot

Wisconsin tops Louisville to reach NCAA volleyball final

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Freshman Anna Smrek recorded her 20th kill on match point and No. 4 Wisconsin beat top-seeded and previously unbeaten Louisville 25-23, 15-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-9 on Thursday night in the NCAA women’s volleyball semifinals. Wisconsin (30-3), playing in its third straight semifinal, advances to...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Analysis: Race to playoffs enters stretch with crowded field

If your team is not in the NFL playoff race heading into the final four weeks of the schedule, well, that team must be pretty bad. Except for the Lions, Texans, Jaguars, Bears and the two New York teams (Rotten Big Apple, indeed), everyone else remains in the conversation for the postseason. Division races in many cases aren’t so much in question, but the wild cards are so uncertain that the likes of Seattle (5-8) and a slew of 6-7 clubs can’t be ignored.
NFL
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy