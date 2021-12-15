ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don't Miss Out! 10 of Our Favorite Christmas Gifts of 2021 Are on Sale This Week

By Taylor Galla
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYSiP_0dNa3CcT00

Here at SPY we pride ourselves on scouring the internet to find you the best products, deals and discounts year round. Whether it’s the best space heaters for staying toasty in the winter or the best pool floats for the summer, we’ve got you. And gifting season? Well that’s our bread and butter.

Hopefully by now you’ve checked out some of our main gift guides — including this year’s best Christmas gifts , favorite gifts for men , gifts for her and gifts for wife . All of these guides contain a plentitude of top-rated and best-selling presents anyone on your list would love to receive. However, sometimes the best gifts of the year can get pricey, and SPY-ers also refuse to spend more on any online purchase than they need to.

Here are 10 of our favorite 2021 Christmas gifts that are on sale this week. If there’s anything on the internet we’re top-notch at? It’s finding deals and the best gifts. We’ve combined both here, so you can’t go wrong.

1. Sony XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones

These are some of our favorite wireless headphones of 2021 , they’re built with industry-leading noise canceling technology and have Edge-AI for an even more fortified listening experience. They’ve got touch sensor controls for easily playing, pausing and skipping tracks, and have 30 hours of battery life as well as quick charging. They’ve also got a 4.5-star rating on Amazon after 24,000 reviews and are $100 off this week.

$100 OFF!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kUuox_0dNa3CcT00


Buy: Sony XM4 Wireless Headphones $248.00 (orig. $349.99) 29% OFF

TCL 65-inch Class 4 Series UHD Smart TV

A 65-inch TV is one of our favorite Christmas gifts of the year, and this one’s on sale for $300 off its original price. It’s got 4K UHD resolution and high dynamic range (HDR) for lifelike viewing experiences of everything from nature documentaries to the latest episode of your favorite series. You can personalize the home screen so you can easily find your favorites from their extensive library of 500,000 movies and TV episodes, and use voice control to navigate quickly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=356ojl_0dNa3CcT00


Buy: TCL 65-inch Class 4-Series UHD Smart TV $499.99 (orig. $799.99) 38% OFF

3. Theragun Prime Massage Gun

It should be no surprise that one of our favorite Christmas gifts of 2021 is a massage gun from Therabody. They’re a top-notch brand, and this piece of recovery equipment is a perfect gift for the fitness fanatic in your life. It’s got an ergonomic multi-grip for delivering percussive therapy with ease, as well as 120 minutes of battery life.

$50 OFF!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mMhl0_0dNa3CcT00


Buy: Theragun Prime Massage Gun $249.00 (orig. $299.00) 17% OFF

4. SINGSATION All-in-One Karaoke Machine

The discount for this top-rated karaoke machine is now more than the price itself, so we had to highlight this deal. It’s built for anyone, ages 4-104, and has Bluetooth connectivity so you can connect your phone or tablet to stream music. It’s got 10 different voice effects, eight sound effects for entertaining performances and 16 different room and ceiling light shows for elevating the experience. If you’ve got an emerging musical artist in the family, or someone who loves stealing the spotlight, this is a no brainer gift.

$170 OFF!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hdX6G_0dNa3CcT00


Buy: SINGSATION Karaoke Machine $119.99 (orig. $299.99) 60% OFF

5. Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer

This pressure cooker/ air fryer from Ninja has a perfect rating on Amazon after 21,000 reviews, and it’s $70 off this week. It’s got built-in Tendercrisp technology that can quickly pressure cook ingredients while maintaining their juices. The 5-quart air frying basket can hold up to a 7 pound chicken easily and it’s got 12 different programmable functions including steaming, slow cooking, searing/sautéing and more.

$70 OFF!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TgKEJ_0dNa3CcT00


Buy: Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 Deluxe Pressure Cooker $179.99 (orig. $249.99) 28% OFF

6. New Apple AirPods Pro

Apple has been offering some great deals on their AirPods Pro this holiday season, and while this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen it’s still a pretty good deal. These would make a great gift for pretty much anyone, from music lovers to students, folks who work from home and those who love to workout. They’ve got Active Noise Cancellation for blocking out outside noise as well as spatial audio and dynamic head tracking so your audio follows you as you move. They’re sweat and water-resistant, and the force sensor means you can easily control your entertainment with a simple touch.

$70 OFF!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hCnex_0dNa3CcT00


Buy: New Apple AirPods Pro $179.00 (orig. $249.00) 28% OFF

7. Throw Throw Burrito by Exploding Kittens

From the makers of the best-selling Exploding Kittens comes Throw Throw Burrito, a ridiculous dodgeball card game you need in your life. Collect matching cards faster than your opponent while also avoiding squishy burritos flying at you. Sound fun? We thought so. It’s also currently available for 20% off its original price.

20% OFF!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eYrJU_0dNa3CcT00


Buy: Throw Throw Burrito $19.99 (orig. $24.99) 20% OFF

8. Eddie Bauer Flannel Sheet Collection

Warm flannel sheets are a great thing to have during the chilly months, and these ones from Eddie Bauer are 100% cotton and brushed three times for optimal softness. They’ve got a variety of patterns available, including this red and khaki design, and the deep fitted pockets are great for larger mattresses. They’re available in every size from a Twin to a King, and are machine washable.

47% OFF!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZomqX_0dNa3CcT00


Buy: Eddie Bauer Flannel Sheet Set $42.25 (orig. $80.00) 47% OFF

9. Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle

I’ll admit, I’m way past the target age for this toy and I kind of want it for Christmas. A bright, beautiful Disney princess castle? It’s the best, whether you’re a six year old girl or not. This one has the iconic Disney silhouette, three stories and six rooms to play in. It comes furnished with items like a dining table, bed, vanity, bathtub and and chairs, as well as 29 accessories. It comes easily to assemble with no tools needed, and is 20% off ahead of the holidays.

$30 OFF!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2feB5R_0dNa3CcT00


Buy: Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle $119.99 (orig. $149.99) 20% OFF

10. Philips Norelco Multigroomer Trimmer

This all-in-one trimmer has a 4.5-star rating after over 41,000 reviews on Amazon, and is 25% off at the moment. It comes with 23 different pieces for all your beard and body hair trimming needs. It’s got DualCut technology for optimal precision and the full metal motor has been reinforced with tempered steel for maximum power.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O5EQQ_0dNa3CcT00


Buy: Philips Norelco All-in-One Multigroomer Trimmer $44.95 (orig. $59.99) 25% OFF

IN THIS ARTICLE
