SAGINAW, MI — The Saginaw County Courthouse is returning to online-only hearings conducted remotely via Zoom, due to rising COVID-19 cases. Saginaw County Chief Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson announced in a Dec. 16 letter to the Saginaw County Bar Association that the court will resume a full schedule of Zoom hearings beginning Monday, Dec. 20, until further notice. With rare exception, all criminal and civil cases will be conducted via Zoom, with each judge to determine if a given case’s nature and witness testimony would be better handled in person.

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO