ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Businesses: Idaho education politics are hurting state

By Associated Press
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Political hostility to public education in the Republican-dominated Idaho Legislature is causing some businesses to doubt the wisdom of moving to or expanding in a state that habitually ranks at or near the bottom in what it spends on K-12 students and has had one of the worst graduation rates in the nation.

Republican lawmakers also cut $2.5 million from universities earlier this year despite a budget surplus and rejected a $6 million early childhood learning grant.

State business leaders say that raises doubts about whether Idaho can produce a skilled workforce.

It also causes potential employees to question the education opportunities for their children.

The post Businesses: Idaho education politics are hurting state appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
KIFI Local News 8

National tech spotlight shines on Idaho Falls for cybersecurity jobs

With an increasing focus on technology and online security, the city of Idaho Falls has caught the attention of cybersecurity experts from around the nation as one of the top places in the country for cybersecurity and information security professionals. The post National tech spotlight shines on Idaho Falls for cybersecurity jobs appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho Legislature#Ap#Republican#Local News 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
KIFI Local News 8

Jefferson School District talks about safety measures, student programs seven months after shooting

"This has been an amazing thing the last few months is that students will now come down to our office and say, 'I saw somebody look sad today or I saw somebody that just something wasn't quite right.'," Howard said. The post Jefferson School District talks about safety measures, student programs seven months after shooting appeared first on Local News 8.
RIGBY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

State Board of Education approves temporary enrollment rule for public school funding

The Idaho State Board of Education on Wednesday approved a temporary rule shifting the methodology for calculating average daily attendance for public school funding from daily attendance to average full-time equivalent (FTE) student enrollment for the current academic year. The post State Board of Education approves temporary enrollment rule for public school funding appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy