ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ringo Starr Chucks Popcorn at Fred Armisen in Video for George Harrison’s ‘My Sweet Lord’

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bxrEC_0dNa2xd300

Fred Armisen and Vanessa Bayer set out on a mission to find the unfindable in the charming, cameo-packed new music video for George Harrison ’s “My Sweet Lord.”

The clip was written and directed by Lance Bangs and executive-produced by Harrison’s son, Dhani Harrison, as well as David Zonshine, who works with the Harrison estate. In the clip, Armisen and Bayer play a pair of metaphysical special agents for a secret agency, who are tasked by their boss (played by Mark Hamill) to seek out this unseeable something.

During the course of their search, Armisen and Bayer encounter an array of musicians, actors, and comedians, including “Weird Al” Yankovic, Reggie Watts, Natasha Legerro, Patton Oswalt, Tim Heidecker, Eric Wareheim, Jon Hamm, and Garfunkel and Oates (Kate Micucci and Riki Lindhome). But the award for the best cameo goes to Ringo Starr and Joe Walsh, who appear as angry moviegoers chucking popcorn at Armisen as his busy flashlight interrupts their flick.

As to the mysterious thing Armisen and Bayer spend the whole video searching for, they appear to finally find it when they meet up again at the end of the video, turn on a car radio and hear for themselves the opening chords to “My Sweet Lord.”

Earlier this year, Harrison’s classic solo album, All Things Must Pass , got the 50th-anniversary treatment with a massive box set. The deluxe set came with a remixed version of the original album, plus three discs of unreleased material, including demos recorded by Harrison, Starr, and Klauss Voorman, solo Harrison demos, and a collection of alternate takes, unheard jams, and studio chatter.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Joe Walsh Gears Up for VetsAid ‘Basement Show’ With Ringo Starr

On Dec. 18, Joe Walsh will head into his basement and jam with with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench, guitarist Waddy Wachtel, bassist Leland Sklar, and drummer Russ Kunkel along with his brother-in-law Ringo Starr for the streaming concert “VetsAid 2021: The Basement Show,” the latest installment of the guitarist’s annual benefit for veterans’ causes. Tickets for the live event are available at vetsaid.veeps.com, and the show will be available to watch through Dec. 26. “With variable COVID rates throughout the summer and fall, I wasn’t comfortable putting together the kind of live festival that our fans and...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Mary Bono Asks Court to Dismiss Cher’s ‘Groundless’ $1 Million Royalties Lawsuit

Mary Bono says Cher’s $1 million lawsuit over allegedly unpaid royalties for Sonny & Cher songs including “I Got You Babe” is “groundless” and should be dismissed, according to a new filing in federal court in Los Angeles. The widow of Sonny Bono — who was elected to replace him in Congress just months after his 1998 death in a skiing accident — claims in her new paperwork that federal law, specifically the Copyright Act, is on her side and trumps any state contract or community property laws cited by Cher in her breach of contract complaint filed Oct. 13. In her...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

10 Things You Didn’t Know George Harrison Did

“I play a little guitar, write a few tunes, make a few movies, but none of that’s really me,” George Harrison once said. “The real me is something else.” Harrison was many things – including a master of understatement. But he was right to point out that his true character remains elusive. He was one of the most famous men in the world, but he loathed superstardom. He preached piety and simple pleasures, yet he lived in a 120-room mansion and collected ultra high-end cars. His studious facade belayed a brilliant sense of humor, which led him to produce some of the greatest comedies of all time. The songs he wrote focused on both the glory of God and the petty annoyances of day-to-day life.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riki Lindhome
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Eric Wareheim
Person
Patton Oswalt
Person
Joe Walsh
Person
Reggie Watts
Person
George Harrison
Person
Fred Armisen
Person
Kate Micucci
Person
Jon Hamm
Person
Dhani Harrison
Person
Vanessa Bayer
Person
Mark Hamill
1057kokz.com

Forgotten 45: New Video for “My Sweet Lord”

Well it’s not truly “forgotten” but I thought it would be cool to share that just over 51 years since its release, George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord” has its first official video. An all-star cast came together for the clip, which stars Fred Armisen...
MUSIC
editorials24.com

Ringo Starr, Mark Hamill, Fred Armisen Among Many Friends Lending A Little Help

After 50 years, George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord” finally gets its first official video, and not without a little help from a lot of friends. In the star-packed effort directed by Lance Bangs and exec produced by Harrison’s son Dhani Harrison with David Zonshine, the new “My Sweet Lord” video stars Fred Armisen and Vanessa Bayer as “metaphysical special agents” searching for something that can’t be seen. Sending them on the mission: Star Wars‘ Mark Hamill himself.
MOVIES
xsnoize.com

All-star cast honour GEORGE HARRISON in the first-ever official music video for his iconic hit song, 'My Sweet Lord'

An all-star cast from the worlds of music, TV, film and comedy have come together to honour George Harrison in the first-ever official music video for his iconic hit song, 'My Sweet Lord.' Directed by Lance Bangs and executive produced by Dhani Harrison and David Zonshine, the video stars Fred Armisen and Vanessa Bayer as metaphysical special agents who are tasked by the head of a clandestine agency, played by Mark Hamill, to search for that which can’t be seen.
MUSIC
nny360.com

Ringo Starr shares tribute to John Lennon

Ringo Starr shared a short-and-sweet tribute to his Beatles bandmate John Lennon, who died 41 years ago on Dec. 8. Starr posted a vintage photo showing him on the drums and Lennon on the guitar in a Twitter post. “Peace and love my friend,” Starr captioned the photo. Lennon...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video
SFStation.com

FRED ARMISEN + Def Rain live - sold out

Join us for a comedy night with Fred Armisen (SNL) on December 19, 2021!. A comedic actor whose legacy is deeply intertwined with his long-standing involvement as a performer on NBC's Saturday Night Live, Fred Armisen graduated to on-camera work via an unlikely and wholly circuitous route. He studied film production at New York City's School of Visual Arts, then enjoyed a stint as a drummer in several punk bands including Trenchmouth and Those Bastard Souls, and performed with the Chicago production of the Blue Man Group. Shortly thereafter, Armisen authored a comedic short, Fred Armisen's Guide to Music and SXSW, which found him tooling through the South by Southwest Music Festival and conducting Sacha Baron Cohen-style parodistic interviews with legitimate musicians (most fully unaware of the joke being played). Upon playing at underground film festivals, that short turned the heads of HBO executives and prompted the network not only to sign Armisen as a regular correspondent on their music seires Reverb (a look at blossoming talent in the world of music), but to give him comedic interstitial segues in between regular programs, entitled Fred.
CELEBRITIES
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Syracuse.com

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor found dead at 69

Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News (TNS) Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Noth, 67, Kisses Wife Tara Wilson, 39, At ‘And Just Like That’ Premiere — PDA Photos

The ‘And Just Like That…’ premiere was date night for Chris Noth and Tara Wilson! The two packed on the PDA on the red carpet. Chris Noth and his wife, Tara Wilson, looked so in love while walking the red carpet at the premiere of his show, And Just Like That…, in New York City on Dec. 8. The two shared a kiss for the cameras as they posed for photos at the event. Tara looked stunning in her plunging red mini dress and silver shoes, while Chris was handsome in a blue suit.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

John Travolta Celebrates Thanksgiving With Kids Ella, 21, & Benjamin, 11, After Kelly Preston’s Death

John Travolta and his two children enjoyed an intimate evening for their Thanksgiving celebration, which included 11-year-old Benjamin cooking!. John Travolta, 67, kept Thanksgiving an intimate affair with his kids Ella, 21, and Benjamin, 11. The 67-year-old actor shared a glimpse of the evening with a short video posted to his Instagram on Friday, Nov. 26. “I wanted to take this minute to give thanks to all of you for everything you do for me throughout the year,” he said to his 3.7 million followers. “I appreciate it. It doesn’t go unnoticed. Here’s a glimpse of our Thanksgiving,” he added.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

What Was ‘Andy Griffith Show’ Star Frances Bavier’s Last Project?

Some actors found their big break on The Andy Griffith Show. For instance, Andy Griffith had worked on the stage and appeared in a handful of variety shows and films before the iconic series took off. Additionally, Ron Howard got his big break on the show. He went on to star in Happy Days and direct several major motion pictures. However, Frances Bavier was different. By the time she landed the role of Aunt Bee, she was an accomplished actress.
CELEBRITIES
247wallst.com

This Is the Funniest American Movie of All Time

Starring: Jane Fonda, Lee Marvin, Michael Callan, Dwayne Hickman. 49. To Be or Not to Be (1942) > Starring: Carole Lombard, Jack Benny, Robert Stack, Felix Bressart. 48. A Shot in the Dark (1964) > Starring: Peter Sellers, Elke Sommer, George Sanders, Herbert Lom. 47. Shampoo (1975) > Starring:...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy