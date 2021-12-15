ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Defense Can’t Escape the Totality of the Evidence Against Ghislaine Maxwell

By Andrea Marks
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iXBRb_0dNa2wkK00

On Friday, the prosecution rested in its sex-trafficking and conspiracy case against Ghislaine Maxwell, who stands accused of helping the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein procure underage girls to abuse.

They called 24 witnesses, including former private pilots and household employees of Epstein’s, a psychologist to speak as an expert witness on childhood sexual abuse, and four accusers. Through testimony — bolstered by birth certificates, flight logs, photographs and floor plans of Epstein’s various planes and properties, and other evidence — the prosecution laid out the argument they’d set up in opening statements: That Maxwell was Epstein’s “second in command” and that she’d “[set] young girls up to be molested by a predator.”

Prosecutors have not needed to show that Maxwell abused the girls, only that she helped Epstein secure girls, for illegal sexual activity for the conspiracy counts, and that she helped “entice, recruit, and transport” minors for the purpose of illegal sexual activities for the trafficking counts. Incidentally, however, multiple women described Maxwell having touched their breasts. Maxwell, 59, has denied all charges, and could spend the rest of her life in prison if she’s convicted.

The defense has cross-examined most of the government’s witnesses, devoting the majority of their time to working on discrediting the women who accuse Maxwell of aiding in their abuse by Epstein. Along the way, a narrative has emerged among some observers that the prosecution’s case isn’t as strong as it should be. Not everyone agrees.

Attorney Lisa Bloom, an admittedly embattled figure in the world of sex crimes litigation, has worked on both sides of cases like this. She has represented eight Epstein accusers, and also, it was revealed in 2017, advised disgraced movie mogul and MeToo supervillain Harvey Weinstein, who is serving a 23-year prison sentence for a rape and sexual assault, on how to launder his reputation . She has been following the trial in person and remotely and thinks the state is coming out on top so far. “The prosecution did a very good job,” Bloom says. “They chose four accusers who were credible….They, I assume, had a lot of accusers to choose from and they chose these four.”

I have been observing the trial most days from the overflow courtrooms for Rolling Stone and came away with a similar impression. It seems that while the defense is doing its duty of attempting to pick apart testimonies based on minor inconsistencies, the big-picture stories told by the women — that Epstein abused them and Maxwell helped him, by, for example, showing them how he liked to be touched — are what will probably stick in the minds of jurors. Here are four takeaways from the prosecution’s case.

Epstein was the chief abuser — but according to witnesses, Maxwell helped

Because Epstein died by suicide before his own verdict could be decided, and since Maxwell’s lawyers have so far taken the stance that perhaps no abuse occurred at all, the government is in the position of trying to prove two people’s wrongdoings. After all, Maxwell’s alleged crimes can’t exist without Epstein’s.

Sometimes the caliber of Epstein’s crimes can feel overwhelming by comparison, and Maxwell’s defense has repeatedly suggested their client is a scapegoat for Epstein. But the fact is her alleged actions are inextricable from his, so credibly presenting the details of Epstein’s abuse is an essential part of the case. “The jury will be suspicious if they leave something out, so they have to tell about what Epstein did,” Bloom says. “But they also have to tie it to Ghislaine every time.” Through testimony from former employees about Maxwell managing Epstein’s properties and planes, and from women claiming she instructed them on how to touch Epstein when they were minors, the government has kept Maxwell in the picture at every turn.

Shipping addresses didn’t prove Maxwell sent gifts, but backed accusers’ testimony

The government hoped to use shipping receipts to back up witnesses’ claims. Last Thursday, for instance, the government spent several minutes going through FedEx invoices of packages Epstein sent to Carolyn, who had testified two days earlier about receiving lingerie from Epstein and Maxwell. They pointed to packages sent from Epstein’s New York City office to Carolyn’s address in West Palm Beach. On cross-examination, the defense pointed out that Maxwell’s name was not on the return address of packages sent to Carolyn — it had been mostly Epstein, and once included assistant Sarah Kellen. Other entries on the same invoice papers showed Maxwell sent packages to other people, but never to Carolyn.

The intended impact was to sever Maxwell from Epstein, but what it really did was show her busily shipping packages from a shared FedEx account. And as Bloom points out, Epstein’s former Palm Beach house manager, Juan Alessi — as well as two pilots — testified that Maxwell would have outranked other staff, including an assistant like Kellen, and could have directed her to send a package. The exchange lent credibility to Carolyn’s claims that she’d received lingerie after falling into Epstein’s ring of abuse, which testimony suggested included Maxwell as a top-ranking member. “Her name is not going to be on each piece of evidence. I don’t find that particularly significant,” Bloom says. “I think overall, there’s been enough tied to her that the jury can come back with a guilty verdict.”

The prosecution wants the jury to look at the aggregate total of the evidence, Bloom says: Four accusers who say Maxwell was involved in their recruitment and abuse. And bolstering Carolyn’s claim that she received lingerie from Epstein by FedEx as a 14-year-old adds to her credibility as a witness. Maxwell’s name missing from the return address doesn’t let Maxwell off the hook. After all, Carolyn also claimed Maxwell had been the person who asked her for her address.

Witnesses consistently linked Maxwell closely to Epstein

The testimonies of each alleged victim were the prosecution’s strongest way of tying Maxwell to Epstein. In the stories each woman told, Maxwell was never excluded from the scene. The defense has pointed to inconsistencies in prior interviews and paperwork where some accusers left Maxwell out of their retellings at the time. But the testimony the accusers gave at the trial painted pictures that linger, and Maxwell is in them all. Sometimes, she’s a supporting character, lurking nearby Epstein and a young girl to apparently make the child feel more trusting. Other times she’s an active participant, the witnesses say, coaching a girl on how to rub Epstein’s feet, or worse.

Witnesses who worked closely with Maxwell under Epstein’s employ also emphasized the close ties between him and Maxwell. Alessi and pilots Larry Visoski and David Rodgers all referred to her as Epstein’s second in command and described oftentimes taking instructions from her rather than Epstein himself or anyone else below him. “I understood she was the lady of the house,” Alessi said, and claimed Maxwell gave him a booklet of rules for how the house should be maintained.

Annie Farmer helped the state finish on a high note

Ending with Epstein accuser Annie Farmer was one of the strongest choices the prosecution made. While Bloom, who referred to Farmer as a “badass,” emphasized that there is no perfect witness, especially to childhood sexual abuse, Farmer came close. She was willing to testify under her full name; she had repeated her story mostly consistently in prior interviews; she had kept a diary from the time of her allegations; she came armed with a PhD, which, even it shouldn’t, probably increased her credibility in front of a jury; and she was lucky enough to have a strong and enduring social support system: her mother and her high school boyfriend both came to testify, as well. “I thought calling her last was really a stroke of genius,” Bloom says. “Even though her allegations were milder than those of the other accusers, she has a lot of corroboration to her story. She reported him to the police in 1996. She told her boyfriend and her mother contemporaneously. I always want backup witnesses like that in my cases, and she had that.”

The defense’s job is to pick apart the government’s case point by point. They have already taken jabs at accusers’ credibility and questioned the accuracy of their memories. The defense is doing its job by attempting to introduce doubt using small pieces of inconsistency to create a broad impression of untruthfulness. it’s impossible to know at this point whether this will prove successful in the eyes of the jury. The prosecution will ask the panel to look at the totality of the evidence they’ve presented, namely through four strong accusers who painted sinister pictures of Maxwell’s involvement in Epstein’s twisted world. It’s a visceral rendering the jury likely won’t be able to dismiss.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Two Jan. 6 Organizers Are Coming Forward and Naming Names: ‘We’re Turning It All Over’

Two key organizers of the main Jan. 6 rally in Washington, D.C. are coming in from the cold. Dustin Stockton and Jennifer Lynn Lawrence are set to testify next week before the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The pair will deliver testimony and turn over documents, including text messages, that indicate the extensive involvement members of Congress and the Trump administration had in planning the House challenge to certifying Biden’s election and rally near the White House where Donald Trump spoke — efforts that ultimately contributed to a massive and violent attack on the Capitol. Among the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Rolling Stone

Trump Administration Deliberately Tanked Covid Response for Political Purposes: Report

The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis on Friday released a 46-page report confirming what was readily apparent to most reasonable, informed Americans: The Trump administration made “deliberate efforts” to undermine America’s response to Covid-19 for political purposes. Most of the documents cited in the committee’s report have already been made public, including ones that show how the administration played down the importance of testing and even prevented public officials from holding briefings to educate the public on the highly contagious disease. New information released Friday, however, further illustrates how public health officials were put in difficult positions by the...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Fox News Doctor Says America Should Just ‘Move Forward’ and Let Omicron ‘Circulate’

Covid-19 has now killed over 800,000 people in the United States. The nation crossed the threshold earlier this week, just in time for a Fox News medical corresponded to suggest America should do away with mandates and go ahead and let the new variant of the disease, Omicron, “circulate.” “We should be able to move forward allowing the fact the virus is causing very mild illness in people who are vaccinated and younger populations, including those people who have become boosted,” Dr. Nicole Saphier, a radiologist, said Wednesday on Fox News. Saphier included the caveat that she is basing her conclusions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
Annie Farmer
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Person
Lisa Bloom
uticaphoenix.net

Ghislaine Maxwell and the Ecstasy of the Feet

U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. When the feds raided Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan mansion in 2019, they unearthed a trove of evidence including binders of CDs containing tens of thousands of photographs. Some of those never-before-seen images—released by federal prosecutors this week—depicted happier days...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sex Abuse#Suicide#Defense Lawyers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
arcamax.com

New photos show Ghislaine Maxwell massaging Jeffrey Epstein's feet on private plane; feds prepare to rest case against dead financier's British accomplice

NEW YORK — Never-before-published photos introduced Wednesday in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial show the British publishing heiress grinning as she massages Jeffrey Epstein’s feet on his private airplane. The photos were brought into evidence as the government prepared to rest its case. The FBI retrieved the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Epstein assistant says trees were shipped to private island and describes financier’s ‘loving relationship’ with teen

The former executive assistant to Jeffrey Epstein, Cimberly Espinosa, testified that she booked massages for him as well as Ms Maxwell, and that sand and palm trees were shipped to his private island.When asked if “Jane”, an anonymous witness accusing Epstein of abuse, ever visited the office where she worked, Ms Espinosa said she did, and that “Jane” was “probably 18” years old.Ms Espinosa said she “thought it was a loving relationship” and that Jane’s mother told her that “Jane was Jeffrey’s goddaughter”. “Jane” has testified that she was 14 years old when she was first abused by Epstein....
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

DOJ investigating claim that Ashley Biden's 'Trump fan' housemate sold her diary to Project Veritas during a bitter custody dispute so they could extort an interview before the election

The Justice Department is investigating whether a Trump-supporting woman who took over Ashley Biden's room in a Florida rental house sold her diary to Project Veritas. And whether the right-wing group Project Veritas tried to extort an interview with now President Joe Biden during the final weeks of the 2020 campaign, using the diary as leverage.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

The Guy Behind the Anti-Democracy PowerPoint Is Now Giving Election Reform Advice at the State Level

Phil Waldron, the retired Army colonel who promoted an anti-democracy PowerPoint referenced in the material Mark Meadows turned over to the committee investigating Jan. 6, addressed a Louisiana voting commission this week. The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that the election fraud conspiracy theorist was welcomed as an “expert,” and that his 90-minute address to the body included a suggestion that the commission should start counting paper ballots by hand. The Louisiana Voting System Commission is leading the state’s efforts to update its voting system, so touting the expertise of someone who has appeared alongside pillow kingpin and election crank Mike Lindell...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Project Veritas accused of threatening to publish Biden daughter’s diary unless he gave them interview

A shadowy conservative media organisation known for its dirty tricks and deceptive hidden camera videos reportedly tried blackmailing president Joe Biden into granting the group an interview using a stolen diary belonging to his daughter, Ashley Biden.According to a report in The New York Times, current and former members of the group known as Project Veritas have drawn scrutiny from federal investigators and prosecutors who are looking into how it came to purchase Ms Biden’s diary in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election.Project Veritas and its founder, provocateur and self-described journalist James O’Keefe have denied that anyone associated with the group...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy