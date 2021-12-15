Montana advances grizzly bear plans that could allow hunting

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana wildlife officials have advanced plans that could allow grizzly bear hunting in areas around Glacier and Yellowstone national parks if states in the U.S. northern Rockies succeed in their attempts to end federal protections for the bruins.

Montana wildlife commissioners on Tuesday signed onto a multistate agreement that would allow for limited hunts in the Yellowstone region if grizzly threatened species protections are lifted.

They also gave preliminary approval to an updated rule that could allow potential hunts in the Glacier area.

The two regions are home to the most bears in the U.S. outside Alaska, the only state that currently allows hunting.

