Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said a £12.5 billion settlement means Scotland’s local authorities will share an extra £917.9 million to support services in the coming financial year.The settlement represents a total cash increase of 7.9%, which is the equivalent of a “real terms” rise, that is corrected for the effect of inflation, of 5.1%.In addition, the Scottish Government has responded to requests by councils for more financial flexibility by enabling them to make their own local decisions on council tax.Local authorities are key partners with government as we tackle the pandemic and protect our communities, businesses and public servicesFinance Secretary...

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO