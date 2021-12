Shakira is shaking her hips all the way onto a new dance competition series for NBC. The show, called Dancing with Myself, is inspired by social media dance challenges. Contestants of all ages will have to quickly learn challenges created and demonstrated by the show’s celebrity creators. That includes Shakira, who went viral on TikTok earlier this year for her own dance challenge to the song “Girl Like Me.” The studio audience then decides who wins best dancer of the night and gets to take home the cash prize.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO