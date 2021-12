2021 will be known as another year full of painful ransomware. In fact, according to our 2021 Digital Defense Report, ransomware attacks have evolved significantly to now include crippling network-wide attacks using multiple extortion methods to target both your organization’s data and reputation, all enabled by human intelligence. This has led to ransomware operators driving their profits to unprecedented levels, with predictions noting that the total cost of ransomware attacks will reach $265 billion by 2031. No industry is immune and the ransomware gangs behind these attacks are making a lot of money with very minimal risk of being caught. However, increasingly every industry has access to advanced tools and technologies to fight back.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO