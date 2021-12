One person was killed and two others were injured after they were shot on Thomas Delpit Drive early Tuesday afternoon, Baton Rouge officials said. Spokesman Mike Chustz said his team received a call for a shooting around 1:10 p.m. at the intersection of Thomas Delpit and Senette Street, near Terrace Avenue. One man was declared dead, while another was transported to a hospital for treatment. Baton Rouge Police later confirmed that another man was also shot and injured.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO