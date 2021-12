What had been a tradition in the Lima area since 2003 is once again being stifled by the COVID-19 pandemic. After much thought and consideration, the organizers of the annual “Community Christmas Dinner” are cancelling it for this year. They didn’t have last years dinner due to the virus and protocols that were being asked to be used for large gatherings. Even though there are no official mandates organizers say the health and safety of everyone involved is the most important thing.

LIMA, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO